Lark Health's AI Coaching Drives Weight Loss Results in HPSAs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark Health, the leading AI-powered digital health coaching company for the prevention and management of chronic conditions, today announced a collection of new studies centered on digital coaching and remote diabetes prevention. These studies continue to support Lark's mission to provide clinically proven, digital condition management coaching solutions that address total population health and improve participant health outcomes.

The study found that member weight loss did not differ by HPSA despite greater potential barriers for this group.

"The rising rate of chronic illnesses in the U.S. combined with increased healthcare costs and reduced healthcare staffing is putting pressure on health organizations across the ecosystem. While in-person visits and treatment are imperative at some critical points within an individual's health journey, it is clear through our continued published research that digital solutions, like Lark, can augment in-person care and have a significant and lasting impact on improving health outcomes," says Dr. Peter Antall, President, Medical Network and Chief Medical Officer of Lark Health.

Digital DPP Demonstrates Successful Outcomes in Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs)

Published in Population Health Management titled, " Weight Loss in a Digital Diabetes Prevention Program for People in Health Professional Shortage and Rural Areas ," revealed that Lark's DPP can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by promoting weight loss in areas where residents may not otherwise have access to diabetes prevention services. A highlight from the study found that member weight loss did not differ by HPSA or rural/urban status despite greater potential barriers for members residing in HPSAs (e.g., highest starting body mass index and lowest income and education).

Digital Care Coaching Intervention Observes Decreasing Depressive Symptoms

In an abstract titled, " A Longitudinal Examination of Depressive Symptoms in a Digital Diabetes Prevention Program ," Lark researchers examined longitudinal self-reported depressive symptoms using the Patient Health Questionnaire 2 (PHQ-2) at months zero, two, four, and six of engaging with Lark's DPP. The results demonstrated decreases in depressive symptoms, regardless of initial body mass index, and that those who lost weight experienced greater decreases. These findings indicate that reductions in depressive symptoms may be one benefit of participation in digital lifestyle change programs.

Importance of Strategic User Experience Development for Care Coaching Technology

In a new study titled, "Designing Relational AI-Powered Digital Health Coaching for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management," Lark's clinical and design teams developed a conceptual framework of the coaching relationship between human coaches and coachees for long-term chronic disease prevention and management that establishes a basis for the design and development of relational digital health coaching. The study demonstrates how Lark's design team incorporated critical elements of human coaches into the Lark digital coach to ensure that it can develop meaningful and effective coaching relationships with members of the Lark programs. The full results of the study will be presented at the upcoming Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) International conference taking place from July 23 – 28 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Self-Monitoring Technology Combined with Digital Coaching Improves Health Outcomes

A study published in JMIR mHealth and uHealth titled, " The Effects of Providing a Connected Scale in an App-Based Digital Health Program: Cross-sectional Examination ," found that self-monitoring technologies such as digital weight scales may improve health outcomes including weight loss when combined with additional interventions such as care coaching.The study analyzed 3,488 members enrolled in the digital wellness program, Lark Prevention, and found that members provided with a cellular weight scale were significantly more engaged and remained active in the program for longer than those without a scale.

About Lark Health

Using conversational AI, connected devices, remote patient monitoring, and elements of behavioral science techniques, Lark helps participants improve their health to manage and reduce their risk of chronic disease. Lark's scalable platform seamlessly integrates with health plans' and employers' existing healthcare infrastructure to support their chronic care prevention and management programs. Lark's Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), the fastest-growing and lowest-cost DPP, has received Full Recognition from the CDC.

The company has received numerous accolades, including having been named as one of CB Insights Digital Health 150 (2019), a finalist for the UCSF Digital Health Awards (2022), one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies (multiple years), and one of Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 (2020). To learn more, visit www.lark.com.

Lark currently works with many of the largest health plans across five programs: Prevention, Heart Health, Diabetes Prevention, Diabetes Management, and Hypertension Management.

View original content:

SOURCE Lark Health