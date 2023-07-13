NASA Selects ASRC Federal for $320 Million Maintenance and Engineering Contract

RESTON, Va., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal announced that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) selected ASRC Federal subsidiary, ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics, to perform its new Repairs, Operations, Maintenance and Engineering (ROME) contract at Goddard Space Flight Center. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a maximum ordering value of $320 million over a five-year period. Work begins on August 1, 2023.

ASRC Federal will provide facilities operations and maintenance, architect-engineering, construction services and utility management. The facilities to be managed include office buildings and technical infrastructures such as clean rooms, integration and test spaces, laboratories, launch facilities, airfields and warehouses.

"We are pleased to build on our long-standing relationship with NASA at Goddard Space Flight Center with this new scope of work," said Jennifer Felix, President and CEO of ASRC Federal. "Our team will keep the launch facilities up-to-date and the lights on in the science labs so that NASA can focus on their critical mission of furthering science through space exploration."

The work will be performed at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland and Wallops Flight Facility, including U.S. Naval operations, on Wallops Island, Virginia.

