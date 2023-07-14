Increased Common Dividend Declared by NNN REIT, Inc.

-- Marks 34th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase --

ORLANDO, Fla., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced a quarterly dividend of 56.5 cents per share payable August 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023. The 2.7% increase in the quarterly dividend marks NNN's 34th consecutive annual dividend increase. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased its annual dividend for 34 or more consecutive years.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

