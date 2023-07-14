Lennox Celebrates Opening of Renovated Marshalltown, Iowa, Facilities

Commemoration celebrates the resilience and strength of the Lennox and Marshalltown communities

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox, a leading provider of innovative solutions in the HVACR industry, recently commemorated the completion of renovations to its Marshalltown facility. This comes five years after a devastating tornado caused significant damage to the facility. Lennox has a long history of resilience and commitment to the Marshalltown, Iowa, community, where the company was founded by railroad machine repair businessman Dave Lennox in 1895.

The Lennox Board of Directors, joined by CEO Alok Maskara, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, ceremoniously cut the ribbon to inaugurate the newly renovated facility in Marshalltown, Iowa, on Thursday July 13, 2023. (PRNewswire)

"The completion of the Marshalltown facility rebuild is a new chapter in our company's history," said Alok Maskara, Lennox CEO. "This is a celebration of our commitment to customers, employees, and our community. I am incredibly proud of the immense hard work and resilience our team has shown in the face of adversity." Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined Maskara, Lennox executives, board members and local officials to celebrate the grand opening of the new modernized, state-of-the-art facility on July 13.

The renovated Lennox facility boasts nearly one million square feet of manufacturing and office space. The investments include upgraded building infrastructure, more automated manufacturing equipment, a new office building and a museum showcasing the Lennox company's history of innovation and excellence over its 128 years in business. The upgraded building infrastructure features numerous sustainable attributes including a Lennox Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system.

The facility commemoration and museum reopening are not only a celebration for Lennox, but also for the entire Marshalltown community that was impacted by the 2018 tornado that caused significant damage to the town and the Lennox manufacturing facility.

"Just days after the disaster, Lennox announced its decision to remain in Marshalltown and reconstruct this plant. Four years later we stand here together in this new, state of the art manufacturing facility to celebrate Lennox's incredible comeback story," said Gov. Kim Reynolds. "As Governor, I want to thank Lennox for your commitment. After such a disaster you could have chosen to relocate somewhere else, but you chose to stay because of your loyalty to the community and state."

ABOUT LENNOX

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we innovate with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennoxinternational.com.

Aerial photo of the renovated Lennox Marshalltown facility. (PRNewswire)

Lennox International Inc. corporate logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lennox International Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Lennox International Inc.) (PRNewswire)

