The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including World's Best Awards from Travel + Leisure and a crew vehicle for NASA.
NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Travel + Leisure Announces Winners of 2023 World's Best Awards Revealing the Top Cities, Islands, Hotels, Cruise Lines and More
Spanning 122 category lists, this year's survey results yielded many surprises, including a new airline claiming the #1 spot for Best International Airline for the first time in 28 years and a new winner in the Best Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line category. Two categories were introduced this year, Best Luxury Villa Rental Companies and Best Trains, to reflect changes in the way we travel now.
- Domino's® Introduces a New Way to Order Using Uber Eats Marketplace
The initial U.S. rollout of the agreement will begin this fall in four pilot markets, with ordering on the Uber Eats and Postmates apps anticipated to be enabled across the country by the end of 2023.
- Mission Accomplished: Canoo Delivers Crew Transportation Vehicles to NASA for Artemis Missions
"We are thrilled to be a part of the Artemis missions and to deliver NASA's first zero-emission built for mission crew transportation vehicles," says Tony Aquila, Chairman and CEO, Canoo.
- Deloitte: Back-to-School Spending Expected to Decline as Inflation Takes its Toll
The overall back-to-school market is expected to decrease to $31.2 billion; spending on clothing is down 14% year-over-year, and technology is down 13% in favor of school supplies (up 20% year-over-year).
- Lightly Fantastic: Truly Hard Seltzer Defies Gravity and Expectations With 'Zero Gravity Bar'
Drinkers will experience the light, fun, and refreshing flavors of Truly while they sip, float and flip at 32,000 feet in the same zero gravity environment utilized by astronauts.
- Royal Caribbean Group Transforms Waste Management in the Cruise Industry, Helping Protect the Oceans
The cruise company's newest ships will convert waste to energy on board, expand on its Green Hubs program, and use technology to take a bite out of food waste.
- Express Scripts Adds Three Biosimilars to Largest Formulary to Promote Competition and Advance Affordability, Choices for Patients
Express Scripts will include Cyltezo and both Sandoz products (Hyrimoz and unbranded adalimumab-adaz) – inflammatory disease biosimilars with competitive net costs – as preferred products on the National Preferred Formulary alongside HUMIRA.
- TSA stopped 3,251 firearms at airport checkpoints nationwide during the first half of 2023
From January 1 to June 30, an average of 18 firearms were confiscated per day, 92% of which were loaded. TSA reminds travelers that those who wish to travel with a firearm must ensure that it is properly packed in checked luggage, declared at the airline ticket counter, and must contact their airline for additional policies. Offenders may be fined up to $14,950, rescinded of their TSA PreCheck eligibility, require enhanced screening, or even arrested.
- Shutterstock Expands Partnership with OpenAI, Signs New Six-Year Agreement to Provide High-Quality Training Data
As part of this expanded collaboration, OpenAI has secured a license for access to additional Shutterstock training data including Shutterstock's image, video and music libraries and associated metadata. Shutterstock also gains priority access to the latest OpenAI technology and will continue to leverage DALL·E's groundbreaking generative text-to-image capabilities directly into the shutterstock.com platform.
- United Debuts Wireless Charging Onboard
The new United First® seat – which also features vegan leather upholstery, 13-inch seatback screens and 18-inch tray tables, Bluetooth connectivity, privacy screens and an ergonomist-designed cushion – debuts on its first 737 this month, and customers will continue to see it rollout this summer.
- BARBIE® and Candy Crush Saga Team Up for the Ultimate Pink-tastic Partnership, Creating a One-of-a-Kind Fantasy World for Players
Join the candified versions of talent from the film, including Barbie, as she begins her journey to the Real World through the Candy Kingdom. On their journey, players will embark on BARBIE Quests during the Winding Road Tour and collect limited-edition purple "B" candies to win rewards.
- Sean "Diddy" Combs Officially Launches Empower Global, a Curated Online Marketplace for Black Businesses
The platform provides Black businesses a broader audience reach and empowers consumers to shop the best Black-owned brands in beauty, fashion, art and lifestyle.
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.
Can't-Miss Earnings
In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Conagra Brands and Delta Air Lines.
Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire