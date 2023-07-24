LWC Studios Launches "Still Paying the Price: Reparations in Real Terms"

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LWC Studios has launched a new original podcast that explores what modern-day reparations and restitutions for Black Americans might look like.

Each episode of Still Paying the Price delves into the different stories—past and present—in fields like the sciences, music, and home ownership where Black Americans are owed. The series is made possible by grants from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. The series will be released on July 24, 2023.

"With advancements in technology and genealogy research, descendants of the enslaved now have unprecedented opportunities to uncover their history, roots, and identity," co-editor of Still Paying the Price Pamela Kirkland said. "While this is a beautiful development, it also raises profound questions about the buried stories—whether intentionally or not—and the debt owed to these descendants."

"This series goes beyond the surface-level conversations surrounding whether or not reparations should be paid and instead focuses on the real-life experiences, struggles, and aspirations of those directly affected by the legacy of American slavery and systemic racism," she adds.

"Participating in the MacArthur Foundation's Equitable Recovery Initiative, which included dozens of organizations exploring the question of reparations in today's context, has been one of the highlights of our original work at LWC Studios," Juleyka Lantigua, the series creator and co-editor said.

"Collaborating with our fellow grantees in exploring restorative and just ways to amend for our country's original sin was an exercise in truth telling and affirmation. I am humbled that we were able to make a contribution with Still Paying the Price by gathering necessary stories from those most profoundly impacted."

Kojin Tashiro composed the show's original score and sound designed all episodes. Paulina Velasco is the managing editor. Michelle Baker is a producer. Amanda DeJesus is the production intern. Lindsay Hood is the fact checker. Cover art "Gemini" by Fitgi Saint-Louis.

