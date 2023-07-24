Raytheon announces mentorship agreement with Node.Digital under Homeland Security Mentor-Protégé Program

DULLES, Va., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX), announced today a new mentorship agreement with Node.Digital, a company specializing in digital transformation, intelligent automation and artificial intelligence/machine learning services under the Department of Homeland Security's Mentor-Protégé Program.

The DHS program seeks to foster small business growth and development by matching them with established companies for mentorship and technical assistance. "We are thrilled to enter into this mentor-protégé agreement with Raytheon," said Prakash Yarlagadda, CEO of Node.Digital. "Raytheon's extensive experience and qualifications in cybersecurity will be invaluable in supporting our growth and development." The partnership will further support the DHS's mission to protect the nation against emerging cyber threats.

Raytheon will work with Node.Digital on capturing new business, positioning them to bid as a prime and mitigating program risk. Raytheon will support them in enhancing their capability to participate in advanced programs with complex cybersecurity engineering requirements, and Node.Digital will receive guidance on business development strategy, engineering, and strategic planning processes.

"I am looking forward to working with the team at Node.Digital on developing their business and boosting their cybersecurity capabilities," said Jon Check, executive director of Cybersecurity Protection Solutions at Raytheon. "The DHS mentor-protégé program is a fantastic program that promotes the development of talent across the cybersecurity industry. In the end, we are all working together to support DHS in their mission to protect the nation. By working together, we are that much stronger in defending against cyber threats."

About Node.Digital

Node.Digital is a leader in digital transformation, intelligent automation, and AI/ML services. The company helps organizations leverage technology to enhance their operations, improve efficiency, and drive innovation. With their 8(a) certification, Node.Digital is well positioned to support the needs of government agencies and contractors.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

