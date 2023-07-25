CAROLINA HANDLING HOSTING PATRIOTIC FORKLIFT AUCTION FOR CHARITY

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On National Hire a Veteran Day on July 25, Carolina Handling will launch an online auction to raise funds for two veteran organizations, Folds of Honor and Upstate Warrior Solution, with the sale of a custom painted patriotic forklift.

The Patriotic Reach Truck auction is open July 25 - Aug. 17, 2023 . To bid, visit 32auctions.com/CarolinaHandling.

The Raymond 7000-Series Single Reach Truck features large images of Old Glory and Lady Liberty, white stars along the mast and operator cabin, and red forks.

Painted by a Carolina Handling renewed shop technician, who also serves in the South Carolina National Guard, the colorful piece of material handling equipment was a photo op stop during the recent BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greenville, South Carolina, where the truck was on display outside the Carolina Handling Military & First Responders Skybox.

Ideal for high rack applications, the Raymond Reach Truck is forward stance with a collapsed height of 107" and extended height of 241". It weighs 7,757 lbs and can lift up to 3,500 lbs.

"Whether an inspirational workhorse for your warehouse or a novelty piece for your place of business, this patriotic reach truck is the perfect display of pride and patriotism," said Carolina Handling President & CEO Brent Hillabrand. "The winning bidder also will support two nonprofit organizations doing incredible work for military veterans and their families."

All auction proceeds will benefit Folds of Honor Palmetto State Chapter and Upstate Warrior Solution. Founded in 2007, Folds of Honor awards scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. Upstate Warrior Solution assists veterans and their family members with housing, employment, healthcare, education and family support.

The Carolina Handling Patriotic Reach Truck online auction will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 and conclude at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023, which is National Nonprofit Day. For more information and bidding, visit 32auctions.com/CarolinaHandling.

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling is one of the Southeast's leading material handling solution providers and the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida's Central time zone territory. The company provides lift trucks and automation solutions for warehouses and distribution centers, as well as parts, racking, storage, lighting and dock and door equipment.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Carolina Handling operates branch offices in Atlanta, GA, Birmingham, AL, Greensboro, NC, Raleigh, NC and Greenville SC, and an Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, SC. The company has more than 740 associates. For more information, visit carolinahandling.com.

Carolina Handling Shop Technician David G. with the custom painted Raymond reach fork truck. (PRNewswire)

