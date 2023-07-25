Connecting the Industry: National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Convention, October 7-10, to Facilitate Key Business Meetings with Leading Retailers

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stage is set for the 2023 NFRA Convention, scheduled to take place October 7th to 10th, 2023, at the Marriot Marquis & Marina in San Diego. Renowned as the premier event of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry and hosted by the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA), the convention offers unparalleled opportunities for attendees to foster business growth, forge key partnerships and explore exciting product innovations.

NFRA facilitates an estimated 3,000 business appointments with leading retailers throughout the duration of the event.

Bringing together leading companies from every sector of the industry, the NFRA Convention offers a dynamic platform where business can be conducted efficiently, all under one roof. By providing complimentary meeting rooms to retailers, NFRA ensures that more than 1,300 attendees can maximize their time and productivity, facilitating an estimated 3,000 business appointments throughout the duration of the event. Attendees also get the opportunity to make new connections, sample frozen and refrigerated products, hear from valuable speakers, and network with industry leaders.

The annual Convention will commence Sunday, Oct. 8, with the highly anticipated Taste of Excellence reception where emerging brands and over 50 established leading manufacturers will showcase their latest product innovations. Monday morning will open with breakfast, featuring guest speaker Alex Banayan, bestselling author of The Third Door and expert on exponential growth. Monday afternoon's Membership Luncheon serves as the association's annual business meeting with the installation of NFRA's new officers and directors, as well as the induction of the 2023 Refrigerated Food Hall of Fame members, Joe D'Alberto, Director of Sales for Acosta Sales & Marketing and Skip Shaw, retired President & CEO of NFRA. Monday evening winds down with the Networking Reception, which is an excellent opportunity for all attendees to make connections whether they are veterans of the industry or new members.

Tuesday's breakfast session features speaker Amelia Rose Earhart, around-the-world pilot, podcast host and artist. The Tuesday Awards Luncheon will honor the 2023 Golden Penguin Award winners for marketing and merchandising excellence for the March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties promotions. The highest scoring entries will be unveiled as the 2023 Top Marketer Award winners.

To register for the 2023 NFRA Convention, visit NFRAConvention.org. To learn more, watch our NFRA Convention Highlight Reel.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen (January), March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties (June/July); and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

