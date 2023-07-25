Dulce Vida Tequila Verified as an Additive-Free by Tequila Matchmaker, the Largest Consumer Tequila Database in the World

AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dulce Vida Tequila is pleased to announce its addition to Tequila Matchmaker's industry-standard list of additive-free tequila brands. Tequila Matchmaker only adds tequilas to the list following a thorough on-site inspection of distillation processes. Dulce Vida was evaluated at its distillery in the village of San Ignacio Cerro Gordo at Campanario in Jalisco, Mexico (NOM 1443), and is proud to be certified additive-free.

Dulce Vida's core range of tequilas are made with 100% Blue Weber agave and USDA-certified organic. (PRNewswire)

Founded by Grover and Scarlet Sanschagrin, Tequila Matchmaker's Additive Free program has become the #1 trusted source for verifying which tequila brands do not use additives. The opt-in program is used by tequila brands that want to be transparent about their production processes.

From its founding in 2009, Dulce Vida Tequila's products are made with absolutely no additives. Dulce Vida is also an early pioneer in organic spirits, following the requirements of the National Organics Program (NOP) and earning USDA organic certification for all of its distilled products.

"Dulce Vida truly is tequila, pure and simple, and our addition to the Tequila Matchmaker Additive-Free List further affirms our commitment to quality and transparency," says Eric Dopkins, CEO and chairman of Milestone Brands. "We are dedicated to using organic and sustainable practices to craft our tequila, and thank Grover and Scarlet for taking the time to verify Dulce Vida as additive free."

Dulce Vida's tequila portfolio includes Organic Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo, which are all available in organic 80-Proof and 100-Proof options. The portfolio also includes three all-natural Tequilas infused with real fruit in Grapefruit, Lime, and Pineapple-Jalapeno flavors. Finally, Dulce Vida offers a line of ready-to-drink cocktails, made with real fruit and packaged in Tetra Pak® cartons, providing consumers with a portable and sustainable option.

In addition to auditing the production, Tequila Matchmaker investigates processes and performs sensorial analyses throughout various stages of the tequila-making process. Each brand agrees to the developed testing system, to be renewed each year.

"Consumers want to know that the tequila they are drinking is trusted and respects the practices of natural tequila distillation," says Grover Sanschagrin, co-founder of Tequila Matchmaker. "That is why inspecting tequila combined with thorough analysis at each stage of the production process is crucial in reassuring transparency for all fans of tequila."

Dulce Vida Tequila's ingredients, materials and processes for the products all meet or exceed USDA + NOP organic certification and Kosher certification requirements, and now, are certified additive-free on the Tequila Matchmaker list .

For more information on Dulce Vida Spirits, or to find products near you, visit their website at www.dulcevidaspirits.com .

About Dulce Vida

Dulce Vida is tequila, pure and simple. With a core range of tequilas made with 100% Blue Weber agave and USDA-certified organic, the premium spirits brand was founded in Austin, Texas in 2009 and is produced in Jalisco, Mexico in the village of San Ignacio Cerro Gordo at Campanario (NOM 1443). Sustainability and attention to detail are inherent at every step, from harvest through distillation and aging. The expansive portfolio includes a core range of Blanco, Reposado and Añejo tequila - produced at both 80 proof and 100 proof - plus a 100-Proof Extra Añejo. Dulce Vida is also recognized for their flavor infused tequilas, made with real fruit including Pineapple Jalapeño, Lime and Grapefruit. Additionally, Dulce Vida offers ready-to-drink cocktails including Paloma, Margarita and Watermelon Margarita varieties. Please visit https://www.dulcevidaspirits.com/ for more information.

