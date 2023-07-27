Polaris Group Partners with MatrixCare to Improve MDS Assessment Accuracy for Long-Term Care Communities

A leading provider of clinical and operational solutions for post-acute healthcare communities, Polaris Group will enable MatrixCare customers to utilize remote MDS coordinators to improve MDS assessment execution.

CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Group, an AssemblyTM Health company providing staffing and consulting solutions for long-term care communities, today announced its partnership with MatrixCare, a leading SaaS provider for out-of-hospital care settings. Polaris Group will offer dedicated, qualified, and remote Minimum Data Set (MDS) coordinators to MatrixCare customers. The partnership will enable long-term care providers to improve MDS assessment execution and accuracy despite challenges from the recent rise in staff attrition.

"Long-term care reimbursement depends on a lot of factors functioning seamlessly. You can have excellent technology and a robust revenue cycle management strategy, but you'll miss out on potential revenue without a dedicated and experienced MDS coordinator," said Jack Fitzgibbons, CEO of Assembly Health. "We're thrilled to provide that clinical piece of the reimbursement puzzle to MatrixCare clients through our Remote MDS Program."

MDS coordinators (MDSCs) are responsible for collecting and submitting resident data to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) using the MDS assessment tool. MDS assessment accuracy plays a key role in facility reimbursement rates. Following the recent uptick in staff attrition, communities are looking to adequately fill open MDS coordinator positions with dedicated, qualified professionals to help improve community financial performance, compliance, and care.

For over 30 years, Polaris Group has been providing senior care and long-term care providers with clinical and operational solutions. In early 2020, the company launched the innovative new Remote MDS Program that places MDSCs who are fully remote and 100% focused on submitting accurate and on-time MDS assessments. The MDSCs participate in all relevant meetings, collaborate with clinical counterparts on documentation, and implement organization-wide process improvements. The coordinators are backed by Polaris senior MDS leadership who regularly audit assessments and provide MDS training to ensure accuracy and keep facilities ahead of the regulatory curve. Remote MDS coordinators improve MDS assessment execution and accuracy because they do not encounter the distractions or disruptions of onsite coordinators.

"We continue to look for new ways to help our long-term care customers best serve their residents while growing their businesses," said Bharat Monteiro, General Manager, Facilities, at MatrixCare. "Through our collaboration with Polaris Group, we intend to address the complex staffing challenges that hinder the execution of timely and accurate MDS assessments—a critical aspect of the reimbursement process that empirically improves financial performance."

