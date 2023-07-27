SONESTA APPOINTS JEFF KNOWLTON AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

NEWTON, Mass., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta), the 8th largest hotel company in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Jeff Knowlton as Chief Information Officer.

"We welcome Jeff to Sonesta and look forward to leveraging his 25 years of experience leading IT teams and successfully implementing strategic initiatives within the hospitality industry," said John Murray, President and CEO at Sonesta. "As an accomplished technology executive, Jeff has the comprehensive experience that we believe will fuel Sonesta's growth and drive innovation in our business."

Mr. Knowlton most recently served as Vice President of Information Technology at Pursuit Collection, a Denver-based hospitality and attractions company, where he built the IT department to support the company's growth. Prior to Pursuit Collection, Mr. Knowlton was Vice President of Property Technology at Sage Hospitality, a hospitality management and investment company, where he played a vital role in developing and implementing the company's IT strategy for both hotels and restaurants. Earlier in his career, Mr. Knowlton held a series of progressively senior IT roles at Vail Resorts and Marcus Hotels & Resorts.

"I am excited to join Sonesta during this period of tremendous growth," said Jeff Knowlton, newly appointed CIO at Sonesta. "I look forward to supporting Sonesta's continued growth by leveraging technology to contribute to creating unforgettable experiences for our guests and great value for our owners."

About Sonesta

Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company according to Smith Travel Research (STR) with approximately 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 17 brands in eight countries. Sonesta owns, manages and/or franchises under The Royal Sonesta; The James; Classico – A Sonesta Collection; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; MOD – A Sonesta Collection; Sonesta Select; Sonesta Essential; Sonesta ES Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites and Sonesta Cruise Collection operating in Egypt, also; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Red Lion Hotels & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knight's Inn; Americas Best Value Inn and Canadas Best Value Inn. For more information about Sonesta and its locations call 1.800.SONESTA or visit Sonesta.com or Redlion.com.

