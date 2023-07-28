HARLEY-DAVIDSON AND POST MALONE COLLABORATE ON LIMITED-EDITION APPAREL COLLECTION

Post Malone x Harley-Davidson Launches as Part of Harley-Davidson's H-D Collections on the Same Day as his Fifth Full Length Album Austin

MILWAUKEE, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson and GRAMMY® Award-nominated, 8x RIAA diamond-certified global superstar Post Malone, teamed up for the first time to create a limited-edition apparel collection. The collection is a celebration of Post's love for the iconic brand.

With the most RIAA diamond-certified singles from any artisand a brazen style all his own, Post Malone shines unlike any other singer-songwriter of our generation. The garments in the collection are as bold and clean as the polished brightwork on his custom chrome Harley-Davidson® Low Rider ST motorcycle.

Available as part of Harley-Davidson's H-D® Collections, a grouping of unique lifestyle apparel lines, the Post Malone® x Harley-Davidson® collection is a combination of collaborative partner branding, clean and contemporary text designs, chrome treatments, and halftone graphics that either pay homage to or directly pull from classic H-D imagery. Collection highlights include a "Chrome Malone" tee, hoodie, and pant; the iconic Harley-Davidson bar and shield set chrome flame badge tees, a studded vest and pant set, and accessories like horsepower leather gloves and a flame badge silver chain.

"I'm beyond pumped to share this collab with Harley-Davidson! After a lot of work and love, we're so proud of what we've created," said Post Malone.

This coming Friday, July 28th Post will release his highly anticipated fifth full-length record Austin via Mercury Records/Republic Records. The album, self-titled after Post's legal name, is a guitar heavy offering which features his already released songs, "Chemical," "Mourning" and "Overdrive," as well as 14 additional new tracks.

On Tuesday, July 18, Post Malone teased the collection by wearing the white tee featuring the Chrome flame Harley-Davidson logo during his performance at TSX Entertainment in the heart of New York City. He was the first first artist in history to perform there, treating eager fans to an exclusive pre-listing party of his forthcoming album, Austin.

The Post Malone x Harley-Davidson Collection is available today on hdcollections.com and shop.postmalone.com.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in Livewire, the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States. LiveWire is the future in the making for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector, LiveWire's ambition is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. Learn more at harley-davidson.com and livewire.com .

