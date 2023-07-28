INTIMINA Releases "Say Period", a Free Guide For Florida Parents to Start Conversations With Their Children About Menstruation

As students and parents head back to school for a new year, they're faced with the most restrictive law against basic sex education in decades.

Periods are not political.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INTIMINA, a leading intimate health brand, launched a free resource for parents to initiate conversations about menstruation and intimate health. The how-to guide is geared specifically towards parents in Florida, whose children will be starting a new school year and facing critical changes to the state-wide sexual health curriculum.

INTIMINA is committed to women's wellbeing and breaking down cultural taboos. By empowering and initiating informed discussions about menstruation, INTIMINA's "Say Period" guide will help parents have meaningful and educational conversations with their children about their bodies.

"Conversations and education about menstruation are fundamental to one's understanding of their bodies and human development," said Dr. Alyssa Dweck, OBGYN and INTIMINA Medical Advisory Board Member. "Menstruation is a natural part of life. Medically speaking it is often considered a 'fifth vital sign' and thus a window into general health. We want to ensure young individuals are equipped with the knowledge and information they need to navigate puberty and their reproductive health with knowledge and confidence."

This initiative comes in response to the recent enactment of Florida House Bill 1069, or as it's become known, the "Don't Say Period" law. Effective as of July 1, the new legislation restricts sexual health education for children across the state, as well as discussions around certain basic health topics, such as menstrual cycles. The law prohibits sex education and discussion to grades six through 12. Notably, the US Department of Health and Human Services says girls can start their period as young as eight years old.

INTIMINA's "Say Period" guide includes prompts for parents to follow and initiate a conversation about menstruation with their child. The resource also includes key information on menstrual cycles, such as common symptoms, misconceptions and tips for using period products .

The "Don't Say Period" law has raised concerns regarding the potential negative impact on children's knowledge about their bodies, health, and overall well being. INTIMINA recognizes the importance of empowering young individuals with accurate and age-appropriate information to foster self-awareness, confidence, and safe reproductive health practices.

INTIMINA is committed to supporting parents and children across Florida and the United States. By collaborating with parents, educators, and medical professionals, INTIMINA is seeking to bridge the gap in learning and educational resources.

For more information about INTIMINA's free "Say Period" guide, please visit the INTIMINA website .

About INTIMINA

INTIMINA is a leading global intimate wellness brand that offers the first and only range of products dedicated exclusively to all aspects of women's intimate health. Our mission is to provide a comprehensive collection of products and information for women at every stage of life, from the first menstruation to beyond menopause.

