Richard Routie Joins Cetera Financial Specialists

Registered representative with practice of more than $38 million joins Cetera's tax-oriented community from Ameriprise Financial Services

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions can optimize professional control and value creation, announced today that Richard Routie* has joined the South division of Cetera Financial Specialists. Routie, who provides services to clients with more than a combined $38 million in assets under management and assets under administration as of April 30, 2023**, was previously affiliated with Ameriprise Financial Services.

"Richard's dedication to understanding and responding to his clients' unique financial goals make him an ideal fit for our community," said Ron Krueger, president of Cetera Financial Specialists. "At Cetera Financial Specialists, we pride ourselves on a culture of trust that clearly aligns with Richard's own values. I welcome Richard aboard and look forward to working with him to elevate his business."

Routie has 16 years of experience as an advisor, and has worked with firms including PFS Investments, Edward Jones, Chase Investment Services and Ameriprise Investment Services. Before beginning his career as an investment advisor, Routie served as a senior analyst at the Securities Industry Automation Corporation and the New York Stock Exchange. Today, he offers clients a wide range of services, including retirement planning strategies, insurance, family finances, investments and retirement income strategies.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $330 billion in assets under administration and $116 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Advisor Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Advisor Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

*Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Financial Specialists, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Cetera Investment Advisors LLC. Cetera firms under separate ownership from any other named entity.

**Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera up to April 30, 2023.

