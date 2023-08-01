Ajay Nair appointed President of TMG Search APAC

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mullings Group, a leading talent acquisition firm headquartered in the U.S. that specializes in medical & health technology, life sciences, and emerging high-tech industries, announces the joining of Ajay Nair to the team as President of The Mullings Group (TMG) Search APAC. Ajay will lead the expansion of TMG's executive search into APAC, developing and cultivating new and existing relationships within the region.

The Mullings Group Search APAC logo (PRNewswire)

Ajay Nair appointed to lead the expansion of The Mullings Group executive search into the APAC region.

TMG has over three decades building companies and careers and is the industry's largest and most successful search firm in the MedTech/HealthTech market, with offices in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and APAC. The search firm is responsible for more than 8,000 successful searches with over 800+ clients ranging from multi-billion-dollar companies to emerging tech startups worldwide. The trends of high levels of growth and companies expanding their footprint in the APAC region are increasing the demand for business leadership and engineering talent in key markets in Asia-Pacific.

Ajay brings over two decades of deep industry expertise in MedTech and a proven track record of building high-performing teams across the U.S., Middle East, and Asia Pacific to The Mullings Group. Using his experience from roles across APAC, including key markets like China, Japan, Korea, India, and SEA, Ajay has successfully built his sales, marketing, and commercial leadership career with some of the top med device companies in the world. After spending the last three years working in V.C., startups, and consulting, Ajay continues to expand his extensive people-oriented network that covers the U.S., the Middle East, and APAC.

"I am absolutely thrilled and honored to join the TMG Search team. I have been connected to them since 2005 and have been an ardent follower of their podcasts, updates, and interviews for many years. The culture and values that Joe has infused in his team really resonate with me, and I can't think of a better region to represent TMG than the hypergrowth environment of Asia Pacific." says Ajay Nair - President, TMG Search APAC

"Ajay Nair leading the APAC initiatives of The Mullings Group is incredibly exciting. The rate of growth in the APAC region is poised to be greater than any other region in the world. Ajay has lived in many of the countries that are included in the APAC region, and his medical device experience, leadership, and understanding the nuances in the respective countries are critical for the individuals and companies that we work with." says Joe Mullings - Chairman & CEO, The Mullings Group Companies

Hear more from Joe & Ajay in a full interview, recorded in our studio, here: https://youtu.be/fUNFERg84M0.

More About The Mullings Group

In 1992, The Mullings Group decided to go "all in" on technology and medical devices because people were not only living longer but wanting to live healthier, and we know tech would always seek a higher ground. Since then, we have successfully completed more than 8,000 searches in the medtech / healthtech / life sciences industry with over 800 companies globally. Our search team has a combined tenure of over 100+ years with TMG — a rare indicator of success, commitment, and consistency.

As the only search firm in the world with a full media and marketing arm in our organization, we understand how critical it is to tell our clients' stories at scale to support Attention & Awareness, M&A, Recruiting & Talent Access for emerging technology companies. Our 7x Telly Award-Winning media and production company, Dragonfly Stories, has created content for some of the most successful medtech organizations in the world.

Who brings your message to market matters, and so does their reach. We have established ourselves as the "voice of the industry" in developing companies and careers. With over 150,000+ sets of eyes on us every day on career platforms like LinkedIn, where careers are built, we are the trusted partner in the industry.

TMG is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL, with offices in the US, Canada, the U.K., and APAC. As we continue to expand our search practices nationally and internationally, we continue to grow in medtech / life sciences and emerging high-tech industries. More: https://mullingsgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Mullings Group