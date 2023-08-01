ELECTRIFYING AN ICON: THE 2024 LEXUS RX 450H+

RX-first Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Manufacturer-estimated combined 83 MPGe rating

Standard Luxury grade

Available Traffic Jam Assist*

Starting MSRP of $70,080 (includes Delivery, Processing and Handling Fee)

Available by the end of 2023

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first luxury brand to offer a hybrid in the segment, it's only fitting that RX offers a variety of electrified powertrains. Building on the all-new redesign of the iconic crossover vehicle last year, Lexus adds the much-anticipated plug-in hybrid to the electrified lineup. The 2024 Lexus RX 450h+ offers standard luxury elements, intuitive technology, and thoughtful in-cabin features.

RX-First Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

Powered by a high-capacity lithium-ion battery paired with a 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine (shared with NX), the 2024 RX 450h+ hybrid system has a manufacturer-estimated combined 83 MPGe rating. The system provides luxury performance and consistent acceleration off the line with an estimated 6.2 second 0-60 time. The RX 450h+ has a manufacturer-estimated 35-mile driving range rating on electric power only.

The RX450h+ comes equipped with a Level 1 vehicle-charging cable for 120V outlets and all models are equipped with a J1772 (Type 1) socket for at-home and public charging. A high-output, high-efficiency system designed to reduce power loss when converting from AC power to DC power results in faster charging times. Using the maximum charging current of 240V and under ideal conditions, the Lexus RX 450h+ can be fully charged in approximately two-and-a-half hours using the standard 6.6 kW Onboard Charger.

The RX 450h+ utilizes an electronically controlled, full-time AWD system for a confident, sporty driving experience, led by Lexus Driving Signature vehicle fundamentals. Optimizing front and rear torque distribution according to the driving conditions, the driver can control the vehicle as preferred throughout varied road conditions and driving styles.

Standard Luxury Grade

The RX 450h+ comes standard with the luxury grade features found on the 2023 RX.

The spindle body design and a seamless grille at the front provide a strong, clean presence, expressing athleticism and finesse in a sophisticated, dynamic shape. The low center of gravity is accentuated by standard 21-inch 20-spoke alloy wheels with dark premium metallic finish. At the rear, a single lens taillamp wraps around the body, further emphasizing the RX's wide and low silhouette.

The RX 450h+ is offered in eight exterior color options: Eminent White Pearl, Cloudburst Gray, Iridium, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Copper Crest, Nori Green Pearl and Nightfall Mica.

Inside, the RX 450h+ intuitively orients all essential controls and information (e.g., gauges, standard Head-Up Display, meters, etc.) within the driver's reach and forward sightline, and directs the space's expansive, minimalist layout.

RX 450h+ customers will enjoy thoughtful, standard interior features, including: perforated semi-aniline leather-trimmed interior, heated and ventilated power driver/front/rear passenger seats, thematic ambient lighting, heated wood and leather-trimmed steering wheel, Lexus Memory System, and a standard panorama glass roof with roof rails for an expansive in-cabin experience. A 21-speaker Mark Levinson® Premium Surround Sound System is available on the RX 450h+.

Front seats have been designed for accessibility, superior ergonomic comfort, and excellent holding capability, even during the longest of commutes or road trips. Passengers in the standard 40/20/40 power split-folding rear seat can charge their mobile devices on two USB Type-C outlets (six USB ports are found throughout the vehicle) or a standard 120V AC outlet.

The 2024 RX 450h+ is offered in three interior color options with two ornamentation styles. Interior colors: Macadamia, Black and Peppercorn. Ornamentation styles: Ash Bamboo and Black Open Pore.

Technology and Convenience Features

Lexus Interface with 14-inch touchscreen

The 2024 RX 450h+ comes standard with a 14-inch high-definition touchscreen, providing easy-to-use controls and clear information to the driver and front-seat passengers. Their glass screens utilize a high-adhesion, anti-reflective coating to realize a vivid display. Menu operations are similar to those found on smartphones and tablets. For additional ease of use by driver and passenger, a center knob located at the screen's bottom edge controls power on/off and volume.

Cloud Navigation*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, this 100% cloud-capable system integrates with Google points of interest (POI) data to provide faster and more up-to-date search results, more accurate directions, and alternate routes based on current traffic conditions. Offline mode is designed to detect a potential loss of signal and download applicable maps and services in advance. Three-year Drive Connect trial included for vehicles with audio multimedia systems with 12.3-in. or 14-in. touchscreens. Available by subscription for vehicles with audio multimedia systems with 8-in. or 9-in. touchscreens.

Intelligent Assistant*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, Intelligent Assistant ushers in a new era of convenience for guests. Designed with dual microphones, enhanced noise cancellation, and seat detection capabilities for greater voice-recognition accuracy, by simply saying "Hey Lexus," available voice commands can operate certain interior amenities, such as navigation, multimedia and climate control. Three-year Drive Connect trial included for vehicles with audio multimedia systems with 12.3-in. or 14-in. touchscreens. Available by subscription for vehicles with audio multimedia systems with 8-in. or 9-in. touchscreens.

Digital Key* (Available)

With an active Remote Connect subscription, guests can utilize their compatible smartphone as a vehicle key through the Lexus app. The digital key can allow for the control of door locks and enables additional usability when car sharing, during valet parking, or home delivery of packages to the RX's cargo area. Three-year Remote Connect trial included.

*Available by trial or subscription. 4G network dependent. See lexus.com/interface for details.

Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ Compatibility

Through wired or wireless connection, users can access many of their favorite apps and control menus via their preferred mobile device ecosystem.

Remote Connect*

With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, use the Lexus app to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start the engine and adjust the climate control, check vehicle health and more. Three-year trial included.

Safety Connect*

Guests can use Lexus Safety Connect for access to exceptional service in case of emergency/vehicle theft. Up to a 10-year trial included.

Service Connect*

Available via the Lexus app, Service Connect can connect a compatible Lexus and dealer to provide detailed maintenance reminders and Vehicle Health Reports. Up to a 10-year trial included.

Head-Up Display (Standard)

Essential information such as a speedometer and shift position, and other information including navigational directions and the information displayed during the use of Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and Road Sign Assist can be safely displayed in front of the driver's field of vision. The display's positioning can be linked to a driver's seat position memory function.

Mark Levinson® Surround Sound (Available)

The available 21-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound tuned for the RX's cabin delivers high-quality audio. The system incorporates Mark Levinson QLS (Quantum Logic Surround) sound technology to provide stage-like, full-bodied, balanced tones to all passengers regardless of seating position.

Advanced Park with Remote Park (Available)

The intuitive driver's aid system can help in various maneuvers, such as when perpendicular parking/exiting and parallel parking/exiting. Four Parallel View Monitor (PVM) cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors provide visual data to support the automatic control of steering, accelerator, brake, and shift operations. Remote Park offers the added convenience of smartphone operation via the Lexus app. Lexus key fob required for use.

Digital Latch with Safe Exit Assist

When exiting the luxury crossover, standard Digital Latch and Safe Exit Assist can help to detect a vehicle or bicycle approaching from the rear and prevent the occupant from opening the door if it senses danger.

Traffic Jam Assist (Available)*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, this available technology can monitor surrounding traffic in condensed, low-speed driving situations on limited access roadways and automatically move forward and brake as needed to keep a set following distance behind the preceding vehicle. In addition to providing hands-free steering assistance, this system can automatically bring the vehicle to a complete stop, then resume its path of travel as forward traffic begins to move.

*Available by trial or subscription. 4G network dependent. See lexus.com/interface for details.

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0

One of the hallmarks of RX's success is its dependable safety and convenience features. The 2024 Lexus RX 450h+comes standard with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, which provides additional features and an available driver monitor system.

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If the driver does not react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking at speeds between approximately 7-110 mph. PCS uses a camera and millimeter-wave radar for enhanced performance and reliability.

Proactive Driving Assist (PDA)

When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help control distance between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist.

Road Sign Assist

Using an intelligent camera, Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA)

When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 30 mph, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

When Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Intelligent High Beam – provides greater visibility for drivers with added illumination when the road ahead is clear, then temporarily switches to low beams when it detects the headlamps or taillamps of vehicles ahead.

All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Curve Speed Management (DRCC)

An adaptive cruise control system intended for highway use that uses radar and camera technology to help keep the vehicle at a preset speed and distance from vehicles ahead, even in stop-and-go traffic. If the system detects the vehicle getting closer than the preset distance, it automatically slows the vehicle — even to a complete stop. At highway speeds, when the road ahead clears, the vehicle returns to its preset speed. For LSS+ 3.0, the Curve Speed Management feature is added, which will aid to manage speed in curves when cruise control is engaged and may lower vehicle speed if needed.

