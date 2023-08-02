Leon Multifamily Demonstrates Resilience in Sales Amidst Market Slowdown

Sale of Soltra at SanTan Village highlights continued growth when sales volume of multifamily assets is at a historic low.

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of a projected slowdown in the multifamily sector, Leon Multifamily, a leading real estate investment and development firm, has continued to achieve strong sales activity. Bucking the trend when other competitors are experiencing challenges, the company's pragmatic approach and strategic execution have positioned them as a standout performer in the industry.

As reported by GlobeSt, the multifamily market has been forecasted to experience a continued slowdown in 2023. Despite this industry-wide projection, Leon Multifamily has displayed remarkable adaptability and performance, recording significant sales during these uncertain times.

"During these challenging times, we remain focused on delivering value to all our stakeholders by proactively identifying opportunities and employing effective growth strategies," said David Cocanougher, President, Leon Multifamily. "Our ability to adapt and recognize investment opportunities in resilient locations, even when others were hesitant, has been a key differentiator for us."

Even with the projected market slowdown, Leon Multifamily has completed projects in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, and Texas, with a pipeline of 7,000 more units, continuing to focus its development efforts on strong suburban infill locations and select urban infill locations aligned with its growth strategy. Leon Multifamily recently started new developments in Leander, Hickory Creek and Garland, TX and will be starting new projects in Euless and Mansfield, TX, Phoenix AZ and Raleigh, NC in the coming months.

Most recently, Leon Multifamily sold 380-unit Soltra at SanTan Village, a luxury apartment community located in Gilbert, Arizona. Leon Multifamily continues to be among the most active multifamily developers in the greater Phoenix area.

Part of Leon Capital Group, Leon Multifamily creates vibrant communities that cater to the evolving needs of residents. The company's dedication to sustainable design, coupled with thoughtful amenities, has garnered strong interest from discerning renters seeking quality living experiences.

With the real estate market poised for a gradual recovery, the company remains optimistic about the future, continuing to explore innovative ways to elevate their multifamily offerings while delivering exceptional value. Leon Multifamily is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory and is actively seeking opportunities to further expand through strategic land acquisition for new developments throughout the Southern United States.

About Leon Multifamily:

Leon Multifamily, part of Leon Capital Group, is a prominent real estate investment and development firm with a proven track record of success across multiple markets. With a commitment to integrity, innovation, and community-building, Leon Multifamily strives to create sustainable and thriving developments that have a positive impact in the community while also focusing on creating exceptional living spaces that elevate the rental experience. Learn more about Leon Multifamily at https://LeonCapitalGroup.com/Multifamily/.

About Leon Capital Group:

Leon Capital Group (Leon) is a holding company that operates assets in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, and technology industries. Leon is not a private equity fund; it operates as a family holding company overseeing $10 billion of private capital. It takes the lead in conceiving, developing, owning, and operating businesses. Leon started as a modest privately-owned real estate development company in Texas, and has since evolved into a diverse holding company, capable of operating successfully across multiple geographies and industries. Learn more about Leon Capital Group at www.LeonCapitalGroup.com.

