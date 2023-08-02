Prestigious NASA SBIR Contract for Wireless Power Applications

Yank Technologies to begin working with NASA to power autonomous vehicles on the Moon

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yank Technologies, Inc . the developer of disruptive long range, high power wireless charging solutions, has been awarded a prestigious National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Contract to develop wireless charging solutions in the kilowatt ranges for autonomous vehicles on the Moon. NASA SBIR contracts allow small business innovators to be a part of the growing aerospace ecosystem.

Wireless charging system for lunar rover (PRNewswire)

Yank Technologies develops disruptive wireless power solutions for industrial, automotive, consumer, and now space applications. They have developed patented and patent pending technology for multiple automotive manufacturers to power electronics to enable new features in next-generation vehicles. This reduces assembly and warranty costs by removing complex wire harness connections while enabling new features like complete cockpit reconfiguration. Yank Technologies is reimaging consumer experiences by powering passenger devices in new locations, such as cup holders, and while in use over the air. They have also developed new wireless power systems that can power robotic vehicles dynamically to improve manufacturing uptime and productivity.

With the increasing demand in Moon exploration, Yank Tech has the opportunity to expand their wireless power ecosystem for space applications. NASA's Artemis Program is expected to cross $93 Billion in endowments by 2025 and will pave the way for future human exploration.

Yank Technologies will develop a kilowatt, modular wireless charging system that can operate in extreme environments from farms on Earth to lunar missions. The receiver devices can be integrated into future NASA rovers and the transmitter devices on the lunar surface to improve the uptime and productivity of NASA robots for prolonged use.

"With this NASA Phase I contract, we will expand our wireless charging ecosystem into the space sector. We can significantly improve the productivity of NASA robots and enable greater human exploration for future missions," said Josh Yank, CEO of Yank Technologies.

Yank Technologies' wireless charging solutions represent an important component in a larger initiative to shift the future of various industries including Aerospace, Automotive, and Industrial Automation toward more clean, reliable, and affordable technologies.

The company is planning their Series A round next quarter to further expand on these opportunities.

To learn more about Yank Technologies or inquire about their systems for automotive and industrial charging and automation, please visit yanktechnologies.com .

About Yank Technologies

Yank Technologies, Inc. is a wireless power innovator based in Brooklyn, New York committed to developing long-range, high power wireless charging technology that is safe, simple and requires no human contact. Yank Tech has patented antenna and amplifier developments in resonant inductive technology, and provides scalable solutions for variable power ranges and distances. Their wireless power ecosystem expands from the automotive industry to power tools and industrial robotics. For more information visit https://www.yanktechnologies.com/press-resources .

