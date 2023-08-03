MOON REDEFINES THE ORAL BEAUTY SPACE WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS LUMINOUS SHINE TEETH SERUM

Rapid whitening, mega shine. A hydrating & brightening teeth serum that illuminates your smile.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOON Oral Beauty , a trailblazer in oral care innovation, introduces the Luminous Shine Teeth Serum , marking the brand's entry into the realm of premium oral beauty products. This advanced teeth whitening serum combines clinically proven whitening power with age-defying hydration benefits, guaranteeing rapid teeth whitening results in less than 10 days.

The Luminous Shine Teeth Serum is an early introduction to MOON's new premium, beauty-forward product line set to roll out early 2024, integrating opulent oral care benefits into your beauty routine. Its curved, makeup-inspired doe foot applicator is designed for accurate application below the gum line and in between teeth, ensuring a streak-free, no-mess whitening process. The beauty serum amplifies the brightness and opacity of your smile with effective whitening agents that are gentle on sensitive teeth. Added iridescent mica further polishes teeth with light-reflecting pigments to give an extra touch of radiance to every smile.

"The Luminous Shine Teeth Serum is innovative and disruptive, which made it an easy choice to be MOON's first true venture into the oral beauty space," said MOON Oral Beauty founder Shaun Neff. "With its advanced whitening formula, stunning packaging and bottle that will look good on any counter, the Luminous Shine Teeth Serum combines beauty and functionality for a truly transformative oral beauty experience."

Now you can skip the professional whitening and achieve a healthy, glowing smile at home with this breakthrough serum. The intentional formula has enriching properties of Hyaluronic Acid, renowned for its age-defying, deep hydration benefits to bring a youthful shine to teeth and the mouth. Ensuring the utmost care for even the most sensitive teeth, the Luminous Shine Teeth Serum combines a gentle blend of urea peroxide and hydrogen peroxide for an effective, yet safe teeth whitening process. The serum provides additional oral care benefits with the infusion of Aloe Vera, known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

To obtain optimal results, smile and apply a thin layer of the Luminous Shine Teeth Serum to dry teeth, allowing it to sit for 30 seconds before closing your mouth to maximize efficiency. This controlled, simple application allows users to achieve their desired level of whiteness and conveniently incorporate the serum into their daily beauty routine at home or on-the-go.

MOON Oral Beauty continues to redefine the oral beauty space. The Luminous Shine Teeth Serum reflects MOON's fresh take on the brand, enhancing the brand's mission to offer design-led, effective products that reshape the way people view oral care through the lens of beauty. With sleek, environmentally friendly packaging, the serum is vegan and cruelty-free, free of SLS/SLECS, Triclosan, Parabens, and Artificial Flavors, making it the conscious choice for individuals seeking clean and natural oral care solutions.

The serum retails for $59.99 and is available now at www.moonoralbeauty.com , www.ulta.com , and in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide. High-resolution images can be downloaded HERE .

About MOON Oral Beauty :

Beauty starts with your smile, that's why MOON Oral Beauty is reimagining oral care by elevating the everyday oral care routine into an oral beauty experience. Founder, Shaun Neff, created MOON Oral Beauty with the intention of supporting healthy, bright smiles with better-looking products and better-for-you ingredients. From premium, beauty-forward teeth whitening to award-winning everyday essentials, MOON delivers effective results, gentle ingredients, and clean formulations trusted by professionals. Inspired by beauty, made for your smile.

