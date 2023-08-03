New Venture Group of Companies Announces the Commercialization of its Proprietary Customizable Bio-communication Software Programs

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - New Venture Group of Companies (the "Company") is pleased to announce today the launch of its proprietary customizable bio-communication software programs (the "Software") for commercial use in the botanical, cannabis, medical and natural health/nutraceutical sectors.

Equity Crowdfunding Offering

The Company is also pleased to announce that it intends to complete an Equity Crowdfunding financing under National Instrument 45-110 of up to 10,000,000 shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The minimum investment is $100 and the maximum investment is $2,500. The Offering is expected to close on or around October 31, 2023.

The Company intends to use the proceeds mainly for working capital for further development of its proprietary customizable bio-communication software programs, marketing and sales, licensing and production costs for its cannabis and natural health/nutraceutical formulations to be brought to market, and meeting the minimum requirements to make application to the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) for listing subject to the approval of the the applicable regulatory bodies.

Customizable Bio-Communication Software Programs

The Software can be customized to each company's needs in creating botanical, cannabis, or natural health/nutraceutical product formulations for specific demographics, medical indications, or health and wellness needs, testing existing products available in the market, and testing concept products or organic materials (eg. botanicals, cannabis strains, herbs, vitamins or minerals) before proceeding with growing or processing.

The Software can also be customized for treatment protocols for specific natural health modalities (eg. acupuncture), identifying stressors in the eleven systems of the body and its respective organs, glands and parts, and as a non-invasive option for laboratory tests found on lab requisition forms without having to take blood or urine samples.

Proprietary Customizable Bio-Communication Software Solutions

The Software can provide companies in highly competitive industries with novel solutions and taking an innovative approach to:

Increasing revenue and operating margins;

Increasing company position for additional investments and shareholder value;

Increasing revenue in white label branding;

Creating high quality and innovative products for target or niche markets;

Increasing profitability of branded products and market share by alleviating costly inventory issues and driving potential customers to company's retail stores; and

Identifying potential company acquisitions by testing target company's products before purchasing.

Cannabis and Natural Health Product Formulations

Cannabis Formulations

The Software produces individualized reports that tests for actual and optimal levels of the endocannabinoids AEA (Anandamide) and 2-AG (2-Arachidonoylglycerol) and their respective enzymes FAAH (Fatty Acid Hydrolase) and MAGL (Monoacylglycerol Lipase) produced by the body. Indica and sativa strain ratios, specific concentrations of THC, CBD and their respective acids THCA and CBDA, eighteen of the most common minor cannabinoids (CBC, CBG, etc) and twenty of the most common terpenes (b-Caryophyllene, Linalool, etc) found in cannabis. It also tests for dosages (number of ml's per day, number of times per day, best time of day to take, and best time to adjust formulation).

Natural Health/Nutraceutical Product Formulations

The Software produces individualized reports that tests for actual and optimal levels of thirty essential vitamins and minerals. Fourteen essential vitamins (Vitamin C, Vitamin D, etc) and sixteen essential minerals (Calcium, Iron, etc) required by the body to carry out a range of normal functions. It also tests for dosages (number of ml's per day, number of times per day, best time of day to take, and best time to adjust formulation).

Proprietary High-Volume Extraction Technology Solutions

The Company also has access to a local innovative science-based technology company that is a commercial manufacturer of high quality botanical, cannabinoid and natural health/nutraceutical based formulations, ingredients and products. They utilize a proprietary extraction and downstream processing platform that can extract up to 12,000 kg/day of biomass with purity rates in excess of 90%+ and recover up to 99% of the targeted organic matter in the biomass. They also have a science lab that is focused on innovation, with expertise in formulations and technologies offering unique solutions in the botanical, cannabis, and natural health/nutraceutical sectors.

Medical Cannabis Consultations

We are now offering medical cannabis consultations using our proprietary customizable bio-communication software.

We are also looking for test subjects, both men and women aged 18+ to conduct further research and testing to develop additional botanical, cannabis and natural health/nutraceutical product formulations.

About New Venture Group Of Companies

New Venture Group of Companies (the "Company") is an innovative life sciences technology based company that designs and builds customized bio-communication software programs (the "Software") for the botanical, cannabis, medical, and natural health/nutraceutical sectors.

