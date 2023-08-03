Suncast Golfer Sam Bennett Hopeful For A Positive Weekend in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a short turnaround after last weekend's 3M Open, Suncast Corporation's sponsored golfer Sam Bennett will compete again this weekend in the Wyndham Championship at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Bennet will tee off on Thursday at 9:02 A.M. ET, alongside Ludvig Aberg and Carl Yuan.

Founded in 1938, the Wyndham Championship is the one of the oldest events on the PGA TOUR (excluding the Majors), and the oldest professional golf event in North Carolina. This will be the 84th edition of the event.

When asked how he's feeling after three straight weeks of tournament play, Bennett said, "I'm looking forward to this week at Sedgefield Country Club. I feel comfortable going into this week, and hope to put it all together for a positive week."

To watch Sam compete for the $7.6 million purse at the Wyndham Championship this weekend, fans can tune in Thursday and Friday on the Golf Channel. On Saturday and Sunday, the tournament will air on the Golf Channel from 1:00 – 3:00 P.M. ET, with CBS taking over the evening coverage.

"It's been a pleasure to watch Sam go out and compete in the last few tournaments and represent Suncast so well. We know he's getting more adjusted with each tournament, and we're excited to continue cheering him on," said Tom Tisbo, owner and executive chairman of Suncast Corporation.

Sam Bennett was raised in Madisonville, Texas, before joining the golf team at Texas A&M in 2018. In June of 2023, he turned pro. For the latest updates on information on Sam's impressive golf career, follow him on Instagram @sambennettgolf.

About Suncast® and Suncast Commercial®

Suncast Corporation is a privately held designer, manufacturer, and distributor of consumer and commercial products for the home and industrial markets. The scope of their extensive product range includes innovative items in several categories encompassing, outdoor storage, lawn and garden, planters, snow tools, deck and patio accessories, outdoor furniture, and several others.

Suncast continues to be a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality resin products made in the U.S.A. for over 35 years. The Suncast® brand is the market share leader in hose reels, outdoor storage, and snow tools. These products are sold through over 25,000 retail outlets in the United States and Canada, primarily through big box, hardware, clubs, and specialty retail chains as well as major e-commerce providers.

View original content:

SOURCE Suncast Corporation