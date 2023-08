FDA Roundup: August 4, 2023

Brian Baker

This week, the Office of Regulatory Affairs released new stories and multimedia content on ORA News and Stories on fda.gov! Highlights include feature articles about the Winchester Engineering and Analytical Center (WEAC) and the labs public-protecting work that comes from the lab and the labs work to combat both microbial and human-created hazards in medical devices and implants so that Americans don't get sick. There is an ORA Viewpoint article from WEAC Directortitled, which provides a forward thinking look at how the WEAC ensures the foods we eat are safe, and that the medical devices—used to diagnose and treat disease for millions of Americans--are safe, effective, and able to perform precisely as intended. Published quarterly, ORA News and Stories is a new webpage on FDA.gov/ORA that features the news, expert perspectives, and stories from and about ORA employees who are on the frontlines protecting public health.