Pure Series Face Wash Bubble Cleanser helps skin health by making liquid soap with the natural cosmetics Pure Valley vegetable oil

Natural ingredient cosmetics that make your skin healthy and beautiful

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of SMEs and Startups selected 30 companies to participate in this year's Social Economy Enterprise Growth Support Project on the 18th, and Pure Valley, a cosmetics company established in 2015 with more than 25 years of R&D experience, was selected as one of the 30 companies.

The Pure Valley product launched this time makes natural sanitizers and natural cosmetics that help skin health and improve skin problems rather than simple use and after use, and provides them to customers, according to the company.

In addition, Pure Valley products include cosmetics made using natural materials and high-quality oils as the main base, and liquid soap-type cleansing cleansers, body wash, and shampoo without synthetic surfactants.

Finally, the highly recommended feature of Pure Valley products is that the main ingredient used in natural detergents is liquid soap made using vegetable oil and that the characteristics and efficacy of oil are applied according to the purpose of each product.

It is a natural cosmetic that is carefully made to protect skin health by using herbs that are effective for the human body according to the efficacy of the product, and it minimizes skin irritation by not using harmful preservatives and chemical additives.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BHHKXJJK

View original content:

SOURCE Pure Valley