RYSE Aero Technologies Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign with the DealMaker Platform

The Revolutionary Ultralight eVTOL Manufacturer Seeks Shareholders to Power Next-Phase Growth

CINCINNATI, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RYSE Aero Technologies , a pre-revenue ultralight electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle manufacturer, announced today that they have launched an equity crowdfunding campaign via the DealMaker platform.

RYSE's flagship, the RECON, is an ultralight eVTOL flying vehicle capable of taking off and landing on water. Operating under Part 103 of the FAA regulations, the RECON is designed to make flight accessible to all, with no pilot license required. The aircraft is currently available in U.S. markets for purchase. Multiple RECONs have conducted over 600 flights with pilots and non-pilots alike at the helm.

Since conducting the first crewed flight of its eVTOL vehicle, the RECON, in June 2022, the vehicle manufacturer has made several strides, setting them apart from their competitors in the eVTOL landscape.

RYSE has also showcased the capabilities of the RECON at some of the most prestigious Agriculture and Farming Trade Shows across the nation, including the Farm Progress Show, the Sunbelt Ag Expo, and the Farm Science Review. Building on this success, in January 2023, the RECON made a groundbreaking mark in aviation history by becoming the first aircraft vehicle to conduct outdoor flight demonstrations at the renowned Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

With a growth strategy in place, RYSE is now seeking shareholders to invest in the next phase of its business expansion. This strategic plan encompasses two primary objectives: firstly, to establish and optimize robust manufacturing processes to meet the sales demand; secondly, to continually enhance the development of their flight vehicle, the RECON.

As part of this expansion plan, RYSE has set its sights on commencing the hiring for the manufacturing of RECONs starting in late 2023. This move is a crucial step towards scaling up production capacity and ensuring that RYSE can compete in the rapidly growing eVTOL market.

Later this month, RYSE will be exhibiting and conducting daily flight demonstrations at the Farm Progress 2023 show, taking place in Decatur, Illinois, from August 29-31. During the event, RYSE will be running a daily raffle drawing, where one winner will get the opportunity to pilot the RECON on the final flight of each day at the show. In addition, RYSE will be organizing exclusive after-hours events, specifically for individuals who have already purchased RECONs or placed deposits.

To learn more about RYSE or for more information on investing in the company through its equity offering, please visit https://invest.ryseaerotech.com.

About RYSE Aero Technologies:

RYSE Aero Technologies is a pre-revenue developer and manufacturer of electric ultralight vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, the company aims to revolutionize personal air transportation with its innovative eVTOL aircraft. The company's flagship product, the RECON, is an ultralight eVTOL that can take off and land on both land and water, providing unparalleled accessibility and versatility. With advanced artificial intelligence assistance and a user-friendly design, the RECON is designed for easy operation, making it accessible to a broader range of customers.

