NATIVE PET CONTINUES TO REINFORCE COMMITMENT TO PET HEALTH, ANNOUNCES $11 MILLION IN SERIES B FUNDING

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since launching in 2017, Native Pet , a leading clean label ingredient pet supplement company, has been committed to helping four-legged friends live happier, healthier lives. That mission has been bolstered considerably with the closing of $11 million in Series B funding led by CAVU Consumer Partners. It's the latest milestone in Native Pet's rapid growth as the leader in the fast-evolving pet supplement category.

"As of 2023, 50% of U.S. households have a dog* and that number continues to rapidly grow. At the same time, Dog Parents are waking up to the limitations of a kibble only diet," said Dan Schaefer, CEO and Co-Founder of Native Pet. "Consumer feeding habits are evolving. More than ever, the consumer is adding supplements to their dog's bowl to customize their diet and use it as an opportunity to drive health outcomes."

Native Pet is bringing a refreshing mindset to the pet supplements category. Their approach to product development bridges the gap between nutraceutical supplements and the popular demand for clean label, functional nutrition solutions for dogs. Consumers are more regularly reaching for products that utilize whole food ingredients that they recognize and trust. Native Pet has revolved their product R&D around the use of these functional whole foods as active ingredients (such as pumpkin, bone broth, and real chicken protein) that are research-backed for improving the health and wellness of our pets. This innovative approach has led to category-leading efficacy, while also delivering tasty products that dogs love. Conscious pet parents also love that Native Pet's supplements are formulated alongside Board Certified Vet Nutritionists, PHDa food scientists, and of course—a large number of doggy taste testers that really put the products to the test. The team is driven by their "Native Pet Pact" which encapsulates the company's commitment to making the highest-quality products in pet nutrition, period.

"The next evolution in the 'humanization of pets' is pet wellness. Today's pet parents are increasingly looking beyond the bowl to improve their pet's health and well-being," said Jared Jacobs, Partner at CAVU Consumer Partners and Native Pet Board Member. "Native Pet is at the forefront of this emerging but rapidly growing pet nutrition category, and we are proud to partner with Dan, Pat and the Native Pet team as they aim to build the category defining brand in pet wellness."

With this funding, Native Pet will accelerate its continued growth through category innovations and retail expansion. Native Pet's strategy remains simple: invent functional products that add targeted nutrition to our pets' daily routine with effective results, clean ingredients and truly great taste.

