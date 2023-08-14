The Home Depot Foundation Commits up to $500,000 to Support Communities Impacted by Deadly Wildfires in Maui

More than $5.6 Million Committed to Disaster Response in 2023

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot Foundation is committing up to $500,000 to support immediate wildfire relief and long-term recovery efforts in Maui. This new disaster response grant takes the Foundation's disaster commitment to more than $5.6 million this year.

The Home Depot Foundation's national nonprofit partners responded immediately, providing emergency relief supplies, shelter, meals and more to the island. Over the past several days, World Central Kitchen has served more than 15,000 meals with the help of funding from the Foundation and supplies from a local Home Depot store. American Red Cross teams are providing evacuees with a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support. Convoy of Hope has shipped essential supplies, including food, hygiene materials and baby care items, that will arrive in the coming days.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of life and extreme devastation caused by wildfires on the island of Maui," said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "As our experienced nonprofit partners assess the full extent of the destruction, we are standing ready to support the immediate needs of the community however possible."

In partnership with Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, the Foundation has donated more than $15,000 in essential supplies to local nonprofit organizations and government agencies on the island. The Home Depot's three locations on Oahu have transferred the bulk of their emergency supplies, including generators, gas cans and more, to the Maui store, and Oahu-based associates filled a shipping container with their own donations, including clothing, food, cleaning supplies and more, that was delivered to Maui over the weekend.

"As a community, we are strong and will lend all of the kokua and aloha we have to help Lahaina and its people rebuild," said Amare Belay, store manager and Team Depot district captain. "We know it will take years, but this is what we do in Hawai'i -- we help our 'ohana, which includes not just family but neighbors, schools, churches, businesses, and community in rebuilding. As a member of The Home Depot 'ohana, I am grateful to work for a company that has stepped up to support our community during this unimaginable situation. "

