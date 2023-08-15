The Brand is Challenging Content Creators of All Levels to Unleash Their Creativity in Exchange for Big Bucks and Social Media Fame When They Feature the Taco Bell®-Exclusive Beverage with the Restaurant's Menu Items

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brisk, the brand known for its bold and innovative flavors, is turning to the freshest creative minds of TikTok in search of content that bubbles to the top. Tapping the platform known for revolutionizing how Gen Z does social media, Brisk is looking for memorable TikToks of its most unforgettable drink: the bright and bubbly Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea, available exclusively at Taco Bell. The brand is challenging fans to do the most and unleash their creativity in a post for a shot at a cool $50,000 for their efforts.

Brisk® Announces Dragon Paradise™ Sparkling Iced Tea TikTok Challenge with $50,000 Up for Grabs (PRNewswire)

No cap: Brisk is giving away $50,000:

From August 15th to August 24th, Brisk is calling on all creators – from TikTok newbies to FYP regulars – to enter the Brisk Dragon Paradise TikTok challenge by creating content that includes both the Brisk Dragon Paradise fountain drink, sold exclusively at Taco Bell and at least one of their favorite Taco Bell menu items and posting to TikTok with #BriskDragonParadiseContest. Entrants must also follow @DrinkBrisk.

Brisk will then choose and feature the top three entries on @DrinkBrisk on TikTok, pushing the posts across the platform and determining the winning content via most likes. Runners-up will receive $5,000 each, and the grand prize winner will be awarded a whopping $50,000 and internet fame with their content posted to and amplified by Brisk and Taco Bell social channels to help boost their own like and follower counts.

"Brisk has always been committed to elevating creators of all types, and with the Brisk Dragon Paradise TikTok challenge, we're doing that on the platform where creativity reigns supreme. Whether it's curating a fizzy-focused ASMR session or something truly unique, Brisk is encouraging and rewarding fans who think outside the box and make their TikToks stand out," said Julie Raheja-Perera, General Manager, North America, Pepsi Lipton Partnership. "Brisk lovers are bold and aren't shy about taking risks or letting their individuality shine – and we have a feeling they're up for the challenge."

Launched in 2022, Brisk Dragon Paradise is the brand's first-ever sparkling iced tea, available exclusively at Taco Bell. Balancing tropical dragon fruit, raspberry, and blackberry flavors with a hibiscus tea base, the iced tea's refreshing sensation excites taste buds and leaves fans wanting more. It's the perfect fizzy beverage, especially when paired with Taco Bell favorites or part of the $5 Craving Box. Taco Bell and Brisk lovers can enjoy the innovative flavor this summer with $2 off their $15 or more Taco Bell purchase on DoorDash from 8/20-8/24. Offer can be claimed here.

For more information on the contest, official rules, and Brisk Dragon Paradise, visit briskdragonparadise.com and follow @DrinkBrisk on TikTok and other social media channels. No purchase necessary. Open to all 50 US & DC legal residents, 18+ (19+ in AL/NE). Contest entry period ends 8/24/23. See www.briskdragonparadise.com for Official Rules. No purchase necessary. Open to all 50 US & DC legal residents, 18+ (19+ in AL/NE). Contest entry period ends 8/24/23. See www.briskdragonparadise.com for Official Rules. Sponsor: Pepsi-Cola Company

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America