Echelon Fitness Strengthens its Portfolio with Newest Launch

The Echelon Strength Pro Provides Cutting Edge Personalized Digital Training

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon, a global fitness, wellness and sports leader, is announcing the newest addition to its robust smart fitness portfolio - the Echelon Strength Pro. This show-stopping smart-fitness equipment system offers an intuitive, approachable, motivational and rewarding experience, equipped with the cutting-edge technology and consumer-centered convenience made famous by the company.

The sleek design includes features such as a 24 inch HD embedded touchscreen, easy-to-use digital resistance, and multi-plane adjustability (both vertically and horizontally). With guided instructor programming and instinctive construction the user will be able to derive the most out of their workout, no matter experience level with exercise and strength training. The interchangeable accessories allow for a wide variety of workouts.

Additional innovations of the Echelon Strength Pro include:

Multiple resistance modes: Ultimate performance with multiple resistance modes and multiple movements include positive, negative, concentric and progressive to work with any exercise for any body

Access to Workouts: The offering comes with the ability to customize and save workouts and there are no new subscriptions required, content access is part of the existing membership plan for any active member

Noise Abatement: Superior customer experience with noise abatement (no slamming weight stacks), space-saving construction, multi-year parts and labor commercial grade warranty

Ease of Installation: Designed for real life with no wall fastener required

Built with safety in mind: No pinch points and demonstrations to showcase proper form and offer education for all skill levels

The Echelon Strength Pro has the dual benefit of being built for extreme usage in commercial studios while also performing and looking equally at home in the home gym.

"Engaging in a consistent fitness routine is notoriously difficult and for those interested in strength-training, traditional weights with limited instruction can feel overwhelming, uninspiring or inaccessible. At Echelon we have always focused on making fitness achievable for every person. The Strength Pro is the result of thousands of hours of R&D, receiving our internal excellence seal of approval, " said Lou Lentine, CEO, Echelon Fitness. "We believe we have built the best product in the market. The Strength Pro will provide an amazing workout, with users being able to choose from a variety of options such as freestyle workout, prebuilt instruction-led workouts, custom workouts, or following our trainers in a full session. This is an accessible solution for owners and properties – from multi-family complexes to boutique gyms to hotels – to deliver that high end, well-rounded workout without worrying about noise levels, product durability or safety."

This latest release not only expands the Echelon Fitness portfolio, helps consumers rise to the next level in their work, but also reduces the time needed, stress and headaches that studio owners often face when building their equipment arsenal. From at-home fitness enthusiasts, aspiring athletes, studio owners, Echelon builds equipment and online programs to suit all levels, locations, interests and modalities. As with all Echelon Fitness products, the new strength machine delivers live and on-demand instruction featuring world-renowned trainers through the Echelon Fitness app.

Echelon products are found globally at gyms, hotels, and multi-family homes, plus residential models are available in the US at Walmart, Costco, Target, Amazon and exclusive models on the Echelonfit.com website. Its newest offerings continue to build a better customer and commercial experience. Echelon Strength Pro is available for pre-sale here on and will be shipping in early October for $4,999.

ABOUT ECHELON

Echelon has revolutionized at-home fitness since 2017 with a range of smart exercise equipment and an immersive membership experience. What began as a mission to make healthy living accessible to all has evolved to a thriving, global brand. Echelon empowers everyone to experience the feeling of elation and accomplishment after achieving their fitness goals. Members connect their Echelon smart bikes, strength machines, rowers, treadmills, or fitness mirrors to the Echelon Fit app for access to live and on-demand workout classes filmed at Echelon studios around the world and led by professional instructors. Through the app, members track performance and progress in real-time, compete on the interactive leaderboard and explore more than 2,000 off-equipment workouts, including yoga, meditation, boxing and core strength, to keep them motivated and inspired. For more information about Echelon Fitness go to https://echelonfit.com/ .

