Jobber Awards $150,000 in Grants to 25 Pros Demonstrating Excellence in Home Service

Third annual Jobber Grants program recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of home service businesses making a difference in their communities

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced the 25 recipients of its $150,000 Jobber Grants program. Entrepreneurs were selected from thousands of applications and rewarded with funds ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 USD to help accelerate the growth of their home service businesses and shine a light on their community impact.

Jobber Logo (CNW Group/Jobber) (PRNewswire)

"Jobber is proud to recognize and support these outstanding entrepreneurs who stand out in their home service industries while making a positive impact on the neighborhoods around them," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. "The dedication, innovation, and hard work that defines the home service community is truly inspiring. We're honored to be a part of the stories of this year's recipients."

Each year, individuals across the U.S. and Canada are selected based on tens of thousands of written submissions, followed by interviews with a Jobber judging panel. Recipients were selected from four distinct categories: Home Service Heroes who keep our homes and offices safe and running; Career Builders who help hardworking people build meaningful careers; Smooth Operators who run a smooth business for themselves and their customers; and Community Caretakers who give back to the communities where they live and work.

The 2023 top grant of $15,000 was given to Mykaell Bratchett, owner of Messy Lawns, LLC, located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the Smooth Operators category. Through the use of technology and automation, Messy Lawns has decreased the time between initial contact with a homeowner and service by 50%. Bratchett has ambitious plans for continued growth—and plans to use the grant to hire, advertise, and expand his shop space, as well as a dream to focus on providing employment opportunities to former convicts to combat recidivism.

"I'm excited to be receiving a Jobber Grant that will allow me to fulfill my goals of growing my business and making a greater impact in my community," said Bratchett. "This grant will go a long way in allowing me to invest in upgraded equipment, hire and train more staff to serve our growing customer base, and mentor those who might want to start their own lawn care businesses one day. I'm very grateful for Jobber and the work that they do to support small businesses like Messy Lawns."

Alexia Halliday, founder of Nice & Neat Homes, which provides professional home organization services in Salt Lake City, Utah, received a $10,000 Jobber Grant in the Career Builders category. Halliday has built her team from two to almost 20 in the last three years while creating job opportunities for stay-at-home moms who left careers to raise their families.

"The Jobber Grant will help us achieve our goals of transitioning our independent contractors to employees so we can offer them additional benefits, purchasing a larger cargo van, and enabling us to lease a new business space," explained Halliday. "We are passionate about the work we do, customers we serve, and making sure our employees are well taken care of. We're grateful to Jobber for not only making our lives easier with their software but also accelerating our success with this grant."

The 2023 Jobber Grant recipients are:

Career Builders:

Alexia Halliday , Nice & Neat Homes ( Salt Lake City, Utah )

Raquel Lindsay , Sparkle & Shine Cleaning Services of West MI, LLC ( Grand Rapids, Michigan )

Leah Gittings , Leah's Painting Service, LLC ( Perryville, Maryland )

Edson Hilaire , EH Electric and HVAC ( Waltham, Massachusetts )

Patrick Cotroneo , Qualified Cleaning Service of Florida LLC ( Winter Haven, Florida )

Jason Savagaeu, Current Electric Systems ( Plymouth, Minnesota )

Nicky Dunbar , Foster Trees , LLC ( Portland, Oregon )

Community Caretakers:

Matt & Madi Mistvotai, The Fresh Force ( St. George, Utah )

Muriel Olivares & Tiffany Noé, Little River Cooperative ( Miami, Florida )

Michael Mehta & Alex Mehta , Mehta Brothers Limited ( Ajax, Ontario )

Randy Dallaire , DallAire Heating and Cooling ( Davison, Michigan )

Home Service Heroes:

Ray Raines , Ray's Luxury Car Care ( Lithonia, Georgia )

Crystal Medina , VCM Essentials, LLC ( Eufaula, Alabama )

Gerard Fournier , For Trees Company Limited ( Didsbury, Alberta )

Nathan & Kristy Nelson , Freedom Landscaping and Plowing ( North Pole, Alaska )

Becky Andrews , Busy B's Landscape Care, LLC ( Mazomanie, Wisconsin )

Alex Lopez , A1Repairman, LLC ( Chicago, Illinois )

Smooth Operators:

Gabriel & Tifiny Rubalcaba , Phx Solar Gleam N Clean ( Phoenix, Arizona )

Alex Purdy & Zac Hyman , Carolina Terrain, LLC ( Waxhaw, North Carolina )

Davy Oliverio, Justin Blussick & Sam White , Totally Squared Renovations, LLC ( Washington , Pennsylvania )

Chase & Katy Creason , Chase Plumbing ( Philomath, Oregon )

Ramiz Charagh, Prime Power Washing ( Burnaby, British Columbia )

Zachary Tucker , Phillips Pool Service , Inc. ( Tampa, Florida )

Ben Sharpe , Junk B Gone ( Seattle, Washington )

Mykaell Bratchett, Messy Lawns, LLC ( Milwaukee, Wisconsin )

To date, Jobber has awarded 80 small home service businesses with grants totalling $450K USD. To learn more about this year's Jobber Grants recipients visit: https://jobber.com/grants

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://jobber.com/ .

