Magna5 Ranks No. 2,437 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Magna5, a national provider of managed IT, cybersecurity and cloud-based services and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, ranked number 2,437 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Magna5 is honored to be included in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing companies," said Bob Farina, CEO of Magna5. "The demand for cybersecurity, cloud services and managed IT services is growing rapidly and Magna5 continues to win new business by striving to understand our customer's needs, and investing in our team, technology and service processes to provide world class solutions to our clients."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

With over 20 years of experience in managed IT services, Magna5 is a trusted partner for more than 600 clients, staying ahead of evolving threats and IT needs, ensuring client operations are able to evolve smoothly with the demands of their businesses.. Magna5 is a true business partner with its customers, helping them to scale business operations efficiently and effectively by leveraging the firm's real-time cybersecurity protection, data backup and recovery, centralized network monitoring, cloud hosting and 24/7 help desk support.

About Magna5

Magna5, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, private and public cloud hosting, backup and disaster recovery and other advanced IT services to mid-market and enterprise customers, including leaders within the education, healthcare, government, financial services, manufacturing, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Magna5 has customers nationally.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages $3 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

