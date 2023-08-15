NINJIO Releases Cyber Scam Public Awareness Campaign Based on FBI Intelligence

After a series of discussions with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, NINJIO develops cybersecurity awareness training episode addressing "pig butchering"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity awareness training industry leader, NINJIO, has announced a public awareness campaign focused on "pig butchering" as a result of several conversations with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD). The intention of the campaign is to help increase the general public's understanding of the latest cyberthreats affecting vulnerable communities across the U.S. and beyond.

Pig butchering is known as a " long con " and tricks victims into sending money to fraudulent investment platforms. In recent months, it has become one of the costliest attacks, with victim losses totaling tens of billions of dollars worldwide.

After several in-depth conversations with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and LASD key personnel, NINJIO developed a specific episode called " Everything Gone "— dedicated to educating people about the pig butchering long con. NINJIO's industry-leading cybersecurity awareness training is consumed by millions of people across companies and organizations worldwide, and this episode uses the same proven learning methodology.

"Everything Gone" is available starting today through the end of October 2023, known throughout the industry as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM). The episode is free for all NINJIO clients, law enforcement agencies across the country, and anyone from the general public who is interested in learning how to avoid cyber scams in their homes, places of business, and communities.

"Our goal is to thwart hackers by educating people about the latest attack vectors and cyber scams," notes Shaun McAlmont, CEO of NINJIO. "Cybersecurity is an ever-evolving practice that requires innovation and outside-the-box thinking. Through our ongoing conversations with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, NINJIO is equipped to identify new threats and develop tools to mitigate them—ultimately keeping businesses, people, and communities safe."

Due to the timeliness and crucial nature of the episode, NINJIO will distribute "Everything Gone" broadly across company social channels, outside publishers, and key industry partners. The free episode is available here: https://get.ninjio.com/investmentscampsa .

NINJIO is a cybersecurity awareness training company that provides an extensive library of engaging and personalized educational content designed to make employees unhackable. Each NINJIO episode focuses on a specific attack vector or personal vulnerability and uses real-world examples to demonstrate how employees can identify and repel cyberattacks in progress. The NINJIO platform uses individual data on employees' personality traits, learning styles, and vulnerabilities to help companies drive sustainable behavioral change.

