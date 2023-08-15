ZestyAI Among the Top 15 Percent of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies According to Inc. 5000

Three-year revenue growth earns ZestyAI a top-quartile performance rank on the prestigious annual list

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ZestyAI , the leading provider of climate and property risk analytics solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine. Ranking in the top 15 percent on the highly respected Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, ZestyAI has joined the ranks of the most successful companies in the country.

"ZestyAI's growth is fueled by being at the intersection of two current megatrends: AI and Climate. We solve immense problems on how to protect society from the impact of climate change," said Attila Toth, Founder and CEO of ZestyAI. "ZestyAI helps protect more than $3 trillion in property value across the country. We are humbled to have most of the country's top insurers as customers."

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The annual Inc. 5000 list is widely regarded as the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. It provides unique insight into independent businesses and industries that are driving our economy. ZestyAI's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is not only an indication of the need for innovative solutions to manage climate risk, but it also puts ZestyAI in the distinguished company of past honorees such as Facebook, Intuit, Oracle, and Microsoft, who gained national recognition from this prestigious platform.

ZestyAI's remarkable growth is exemplified by its three-year revenue increase of 571 percent, placing it in the top 15 percent of all companies on the Inc. 5000 list. ZestyAI's growth can be attributed to the value it brings to the insurance and real estate markets by revolutionizing the world's understanding of property vulnerability. ZestyAI applies artificial intelligence to over 200 billion data points from aerial imagery, permits, real estate transactions, climatology, and historic loss data to identify risk and assess exposure, including the impact of catastrophic events like wildfires, hail, and wind storms. ZestyAI delivers comprehensive data-driven insights to assist clients in navigating climate and property risks effectively.

ZestyAI's recognition by Inc. 5000 showcases its industry leadership and dedication to revolutionizing property risk analytics. ZestyAI continues to grow its client base, partnerships, and its climate risk models, driving innovation and shaping the future of the insurance and real estate markets.

About ZestyAI

ZestyAI delivers precise intelligence on every property in North America to insurers and real estate companies. The company uses AI, including computer vision, to build a digital twin for every building across the country, encompassing 200 billion property insights accounting for all details that could impact a property's value and associated risks, including the potential impact of natural disasters. Visit zesty.ai for more information.

