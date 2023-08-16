COINLEDGER ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION WITH BASE, BECOMING THE FIRST CRYPTO TAX SOFTWARE TO ENABLE AUTOMATIC TAX REPORTING FOR NEW BLOCKCHAIN

Users of Coinbase's new Base blockchain can leverage CoinLedger to calculate and report taxes associated with gains, losses, and income

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinLedger , a leading crypto tax-reporting platform, has announced its integration with Coinbase's Base blockchain just one week after the mainnet launch. Geared towards reducing the complexity associated with on-chain tax reporting, CoinLedger's Base integration equips users of the new blockchain to seamlessly calculate gains, losses, and income associated with transactions happening on Base.

"We're extremely excited to be supporting the rollout of Base with CoinLedger's tax reporting engine," said David Kemmerer, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinLedger. "We believe that the majority of crypto transactions will move on-chain in the years ahead, and we've positioned our product offerings to be the best-in-class for these use cases."

The interoperable nature of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, with transfers into and out of different blockchain ecosystems, can create tax challenges for users, especially when it comes to tracking cost basis—which is necessary for capital gains tax reporting. CoinLedger addresses this by integrating with hundreds of leading exchanges, wallets, and blockchains to allow any cryptocurrency user to track their digital-asset transaction history across the crypto-economy.

Users of Base can test CoinLedger's newly launched integration completely for free.

About CoinLedger

CoinLedger enables seamless portfolio tracking and tax reporting for participants of the digital asset economy. Founded in 2018, CoinLedger was built to reduce the friction of participating in the cryptocurrency ecosystem by making tax reporting as simple as possible. By directly integrating with major exchanges, wallets, blockchains, and NFT platforms, CoinLedger provides a unified dashboard for users to track and monitor their cryptocurrency activity. Whether you're trading cryptocurrencies, buying and selling NFTs, or staking on DeFi protocols, CoinLedger makes tracking your portfolio and reporting your taxes more straightforward than ever. For more information on cryptocurrency taxes, visit https://coinledger.io/guides/crypto-tax .

