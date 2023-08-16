INFORTAL WORLDWIDE LAUNCHES NEW GEORISK CENTER™ AGGREGATING A WEALTH OF WORLD-RENOWNED EXPERTISE AND DEEP INSIGHTS ON GEOPOLITICAL RISK

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortal Founder and CEO Candice Tal announced today the company has launched a new GeoRisk Center™, a membership-based library of curated geopolitical risk articles for attorneys and risk managers, as well as a series of CLE-accredited courses on geopolitical risk intelligence. The GeoRisk Center™ will be a game changer for senior executives who previously had to research multiple data sources to develop a thorough understanding of geopolitical risk changes that could directly impact their company's international risk profile, supply chain operations, and bottom-line profitability. Known for its business risk management investigations and intelligence services, Infortal Worldwide empowers corporations to identify and minimize risk exposures.

By combining political, economic and risk management insights together in one place, Infortal's new GeoRisk Center™ provides a convenient and cost-effective solution to gain deep insights on business risks to formulate practical solutions on how to avoid them. Original articles written by Infortal's team of experts provide exclusive content that cannot be found anywhere else.

Membership level subscriptions provide access to unique risk intelligence reports, whitepapers, the Worldtrackr™ News Bulletin, geopolitical risk heat maps and customized consultations with experts. The new CLE-accredited courses enable clients to gain a deeper understanding of how to assess the geopolitical landscape and manage risk in today's global market where it is important to understand local cultural, business, and social norms.

"As a trusted advisor to major corporations, we can now offer our clients a one-stop-shop resource that distills decades of experience and multiple sources of intelligence on business risk mitigation at the intersection of politics, economics, and financial crimes. Our objective is to help our clients identify and eliminate business risk exposures globally through a combination of technology-driven data, AI, due diligence, and financial services investigations," said Candice Tal, Founder and CEO of Infortal Worldwide.

With capabilities in 160 countries, Infortal provides risk-based due diligence investigation services across all industry verticals. Infortal also provides board advisory, M&A due diligence, third-party risk management, integrity assessments, specialized executive backgrounds, reputation management, regulatory compliance, and crisis management services to high-tech clients, AI and robotics, biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device companies, financial institutions, energy companies, private equity, and venture capital firms.

"Taking a proactive approach to reducing risks begins with education and awareness. You need a unique skill set to fully understand how geopolitical risks can affect and damage your business," added Candice Tal.

ABOUT INFORTAL WORLDWIDE: Solving Risk Before It Starts™

Infortal Worldwide is a Silicon Valley-based provider of global due diligence and geopolitical risk intelligence services that provides bespoke investigative, intelligence, security, and risk management services helping companies to identify and track bad actors and hostile players, minimize international business risks, improve strategic business intelligence. With its deep investigative expertise, third-party risk management, and corporate anti-bribery anti-corruption programs, Infortal helps companies identify real world challenges, risks, and opportunities in both traditional and emerging markets. Infortal is a certified Woman Owned Business Enterprise (WBE). Infortal's executives have an average of 25 years of top-level security and business risk management experience across a broad range of industries and areas of expertise. For more information, please visit: infortal.com .

