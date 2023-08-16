Seedtag Sees International Momentum and Grows US Revenue and Headcount

Momentum Underscores Increasing Demand for Privacy-Compliant Contextual Advertising Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag , the global leader in contextual advertising, announced today that the company has grown its headcount to more than 40 employees in North America during the past year, and its Q2 US revenue was up 400% QoQ. Seedtag also added new target markets in UAE, Argentina, Chile, Belgium, and India in 2022-2023 to meet accelerating demand.

Liz, Seedtag's proprietary AI, offers an expanding range of contextual advertising solutions, including generative AI. The technology enables brands and agencies to build tailored ad creatives based on the context of the surrounding page-level content, as well as define custom AI and contextual profiles. Seedtag currently works with all major agency holding companies. New third-party measurement partners include Adelaide, Realeyes, Kantar, InMarket, and FourSquare. Coupled with the opening of the company's new U.S. headquarters in New York City, Seedtag anticipates growing demand for its digital advertising solutions in the evolving post-cookie environment.

"We can't wait to show more agencies and brands the power of contextual advertising, powered by our proprietary AI," said Brian Danzis, Managing Director US. "With our expanding suite of premium placements, media channels and measurement solutions, Seedtag has established itself at the forefront of innovation in the digital advertising space."

Seedtag also announced today the appointment of Brian H. Whipple as a member of its Board of Directors and Uwe Weiss as Chairman of the Board. Uwe Weiss brings 12 years of experience in artificial intelligence and machine learning and more than 25 years of experience in enterprise software and technology. As CEO of Blue Yonder, Weiss led Germany's first large and successful enterprise AI/ML exit and merger with JDA Software in 2018. The combined company was subsequently acquired by Panasonic in 2021 for $8.5 billion. Weiss has since joined the boards of several tech companies and has extensive experience with private equity firms, VCs, and family offices.

"Seedtag has built a very profitable and fast-growing market leadership position in the contextual, post-cookie ad tech space. I am excited to join the board as Chairman and support the ambitious and growth-oriented founders and co-CEOs," Weiss said. "Seedtag's AI-based technology demonstrates market differentiation, and the company has proven thought leadership and a tech-driven moat. The company's partnership with experienced and successful growth investors like Advent International will enable continuous strong growth and expansion."

Brian H. Whipple joins the Seedtag board after successfully serving 11 years as CEO of Accenture Interactive. At Accenture Interactive he established the company as one of the most disruptive forces in the industry by creating a new Experience Agency service model that combined the capabilities of a creative agency, business consultancy, and technology powerhouse. In 2020 Ad Age named him Agency Executive of the Year.

"I see Seedtag emerging more on the global stage as a major player in digital advertising. The company is already one of the very few new companies that have a global brand for helping clients get close to their customers in an incredibly complicated digital age," Whipple said. "Seedtag has great leaders, real ambition, plus a differentiated technology wrapped inside a growing marketplace - that is a good place to be."

Seedtag is the leading Contextual Advertising Company that creates highly impactful and engaging solutions for relevant premium visual content, powering targeting and returns for top publishers and the finest brands. The company's contextual A.I. allows brands to engage with consumers within their universe of interest on a cookie-free basis.

Seedtag was founded in Madrid in 2014 by two ex-Googlers who wanted to get the most out of editorial images and to this day it is a global company that has more than 400 employees and an important international presence with offices in Spain, France, Italy, UK, Benelux, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, UAE, the US and India.

