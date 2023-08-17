Minghui Pharmaceutical Inc. Announces First Patient Enrollment in the Phase 3 Clinical Study of MH004 Cream for Treatment of Mild to Moderate Atopic Dermatitis

SHANGHAI, HANGZHOU, China and WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minghui Pharmaceutical, Inc., a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the successful enrollment of the first patient in the phase 3 clinical study for MH004 Cream targeting mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of providing effective and innovative treatment options for patients suffering from this prevalent skin condition.

The phase 3 clinical trial aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the investigational topical cream in a larger patient population. Leveraging the convincing results from phase 2 clinical studies, the trial will be conducted in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled format, ensuring robust and reliable data collection and allowing for a comprehensive assessment of the potential benefits of MH004 Cream.

"We are excited to announce the commencement of the phase 3 clinical trial for our topical cream in mild to moderate atopic dermatitis." stated Guoqing Cao, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Minghui Pharmaceutical. "The first patient enrollment marks a crucial moment in our journey to bring innovative treatments to those in need. Our team remains dedicated to rigorous research and development, and we are grateful to the patients, caregivers, and medical professionals who have participated in earlier stages, making this advancement possible."

Throughout the trial, Minghui Pharmaceutical is committed to upholding the highest standards of patient safety, ethical conduct, and scientific integrity. The company remains optimistic about the trial's progress and anticipates sharing the topline data of the phase 3 trial with the medical community and regulatory authorities in H2 2024, with the goal of providing a potential breakthrough treatment option for patients living with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis.

About Minghui Pharmaceutical

Minghui Pharmaceutical Inc. is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative medicines for unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Leveraging the expertise in medical science and the proprietary technology platforms, the company is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline including a variety of first-in-class or best-in-class product candidates. For more information, please visit www.minghuipharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release provided by Minghui Pharmaceutical Inc. (the "Company") contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may be accompanied by such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "possible," "predict," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements herein. Risks and uncertainties include but not limited to: general industry conditions and competition; changes in economic and financial conditions of the Company's and the collaborators' businesses; the risk that clinical trials are discontinued or delayed for any reasons, including for efficacy, safety, enrollment, or manufacturing; the risk that success in early stage clinical trials may not be predictive of results in later stage trials or trials of other potential indications; the risk that positive results in a clinical trial may not be replicated in subsequent or confirmatory trials; expectations for regulatory approvals; challenges to obtain, maintain and enforce patents and other intellectual property protection for the Company's product(s) and product candidate(s). These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are posted to this website, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

