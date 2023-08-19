SILVER GOLUB & TEITELL LLP REPRESENTS DEFECTIVE SANDISK SOLID STATE DRIVE (SSD) USERS IN CLASS ACTION FILED AGAINST SANDISK AND WESTERN DIGITAL

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 17, 2023 Silver Golub & Teitell LLP (SGT) filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of two clients against SanDisk and SanDisk's parent company Western Digital alleging that a series of solid states drives designed, manufactured, and sold by SanDisk and Western Digital (the "SanDisk SSDs") are defective and worthless.

The alleged defect and corresponding loss of data renders the SanDisk SSDs worthless and entitles users to compensation

Specifically, SGT's clients allege the SanDisk SSDs' defect causes the SanDisk SSDs to unexpectedly eject from devices, become unreadable, and causes users of the SanDisk SSDs to permanently lose their data stored on the SanDisk SSDs. As a result of their unreliability and the loss of data, the SanDisk SSDs are worthless and SGT's clients believe they are entitled compensation for the price of the SanDisk SSDs and the value of their data.

Western Digital has admitted that the following SanDisk SSDs are impacted by a firmware defect, which they claim to have fixed via firmware update in May 2023:

SanDisk Extreme Portable 4TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 4TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 1TB; and Western Digital My Passport 4TB

Unfortunately, the May 2023 firmware update does not appear to have fixed the problem, as SanDisk SSD users have continued reporting SanDisk SSD failures after installing Western Digital's update. Additionally, users have experienced failures with earlier model SSDs beyond the SanDisk Extreme and Extreme Pro models.

If you are a purchaser or user of a SanDisk Extreme, SanDisk Extreme Pro, or Western Digital My Passport SSD and wish to learn more about your rights in connection with the lawsuit filed by SGT, you can visit SGT's website here:

Additionally, you can contact SGT Partner Ian W. Sloss at isloss@sgtlaw.com, SGT Associate Attorney Brett L. Burgs at bburgs@sgtlaw.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Silver Golub & Teitell LLP