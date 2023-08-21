JinkoSolar has been appointed a Co-chair of B20 India's Tech, Innovation, and R&D Taskforce

SHANGRAO, China, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced JinkoSolar has been appointed a co-chair of the Tech, Innovation, and R&D Taskforce of B20 India, which has commenced work on a series of discussions and recommendation proposals related to, among others, policy recommendations and interventions required to promote and accelerate technology, innovation and R&D across all industry sectors and identify strategies for mass adoption. The B20 India Summit will be held on August 25 - 27, 2023 in New Delhi, India.

Technology, innovation, and R&D in global economic decision-making have never been more critical. The low carbon economy has become more prominent in global markets, as the world has been accelerating towards a sustainable clean future as a result of technological disruption, especially solar, storage, and digital technologies. A renewed strategy for technology development to strengthen global collaboration will foster economic stability, progress, and growth that is inclusive and sustainable.

The policy recommendations of the Tech, Innovation, and R&D Taskforce will be submitted to the G20 leaders and will be crucial to achieving significant improvements in the digitalized and greened era empowered by scientific methods.

Ms. Dany Qian, VP of JinkoSolar, commented, "I believe the policy recommendations of our taskforce will bring tremendous contribution to the world today and in the future. Throughout the six month process, the preparation of these policy recommendations saw healthy debates over conflicting arguments that served to encourage a diversity of thoughts and aspirations under different circumstances and capabilities."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of June 30, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

