David W. Binet to Resign from Thomson Reuters Board of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters Corporation ("Thomson Reuters") (NYSE / TSX: TRI) announced today that David Binet, 66, has communicated to the Board his intention to resign from the Board of Directors effective at the next regularly scheduled Board meeting on September 19.

"David has been a director of Thomson Reuters for over a decade," said David Thomson, chairman of Thomson Reuters. "We have seen enormous change and growth in our business and are appreciative of all that David has done to help with those achievements. He has been a valuable contributor to the Board, and we will miss him in that capacity."

"It has been an honour to have spent much of my professional life working with Thomson Reuters," said David Binet. "I am excited about its future and wish the company and its Board continued great success."

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank David Binet on behalf of the board for his leadership and contribution as we have progressed the business," said Steve Hasker, President and CEO, Thomson Reuters. "We wish him well in the next chapter of his life."

Following his departure, the Thomson Reuters Board of Directors will consist of 13 members.

