Genprex Appoints Suzanne Thornton-Jones as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs

Strengthens management team with seasoned regulatory expert to support pipeline of gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and diabetes, including two clinical trials in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and one in Small Cell Lung Cancer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced the appointment of Suzanne Thornton-Jones, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs. Dr. Thornton-Jones will leverage her regulatory expertise to guide and oversee the Company's regulatory submissions and strategy for Genprex's pipeline of gene therapy drug candidates.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Thornton-Jones to the Genprex team as her strategic regulatory and drug development expertise, including with novel gene therapy products, will be invaluable as we advance our innovative gene therapies to treat cancer and diabetes," said Rodney Varner, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Genprex. "We look forward to benefitting from Dr. Thornton-Jones' deep domain experience at this important point in Genprex's growth, particularly as we advance and expand our clinical development programs in oncology with our REQORSA® Immunogene Therapy drug candidate, and progress the development of our diabetes gene therapy program toward first-in-human studies. We look forward to Dr. Thornton-Jones' guidance as we drive these important clinical programs forward."

Dr. Thornton-Jones has more than 25 years of experience in drug development and extensive experience in regulatory strategy and regulatory affairs. Before joining Genprex, she was Vice President, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Project Team Lead at Tavanta Therapeutics, where Dr. Thornton-Jones established and directed robust regulatory strategies in support of early and late phase specialty products in the Tavanta portfolio. She lead the development and regulatory strategy for submission of regulatory documents to global regulatory agencies. Prior to that, Dr. Thornton-Jones was Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Project Team Lead at Affinia Therapeutics, where she established and directed regulatory strategies in support of novel neurodevelopment and neuro-oncology gene therapy products for rare disease indications. Dr. Thornton-Jones led strategic oversight for all program related activities to advance first-in-human clinical trials. She has also served in various other regulatory roles of increasing scope and responsibility, including at the Gene Therapy Program at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine, at AbbVie, Sanofi, and as a reviewer at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, among others.

Dr. Thornton-Jones holds a Ph.D. in Pharmacology and Toxicology and an M.S. and a B.S. in Biology, all from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Inducement Grant

The Company has granted 200,000 options to Dr. Thornton-Jones at an exercise price equal to $0.44, the closing price of our common stock on August 21, 2023, the date of grant. The stock options were granted as an inducement material to Dr. Thornton-Jones entering into employment with the Company pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). While these options were not granted under Genprex's 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), the awards will incorporate the terms of the Plan. The options vest in equal one-third installments over the next three years and are exercisable for a period of ten years subject to continued service to the Company.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex's oncology program utilizes its proprietary, non-viral ONCOPREX® Nanoparticle Delivery System which encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid nanoparticles. The resultant product is administered intravenously, where it is taken up by tumor cells that then express tumor suppressor proteins that were deficient in the tumor. The Company's lead product candidate, REQORSA® (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated in three clinical trials as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Each of Genprex's three lung cancer clinical programs has received a Fast Track Designation from the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), and Genprex's SCLC program has received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation. Genprex's diabetes gene therapy approach is comprised of a novel infusion process that uses an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector to deliver Pdx1 and MafA genes directly to the pancreas. In models of Type 1 diabetes, GPX-002 transforms alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In a similar approach, GPX-003 for Type 2 diabetes, where autoimmunity is not at play, is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells.

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by visiting the Company Website, registering for Email Alerts and by following Genprex on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Genprex's reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under "Item 1A – Risk Factors" in Genprex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Because forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Genprex's ability to advance the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of its product candidates in accordance with projected timelines; the timing and success of Genprex's clinical trials and regulatory approvals; the effect of Genprex's product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes; Genprex's future growth and financial status, including Genprex's ability to continue to obtain capital to meet its long-term liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all; Genprex's commercial and strategic partnerships, including those with its third party vendors, suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to successfully perform and scale up the manufacture of its product candidates; and Genprex's intellectual property and licenses.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Genprex cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Genprex or any other person that Genprex will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Genprex disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Genprex, Inc.

(877) 774-GNPX (4679)

GNPX Investor Relations

investors@genprex.com

GNPX Media Contact

Kalyn Dabbs

media@genprex.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genprex, Inc.