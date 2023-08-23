HCG Secure Hires Mike Stapleton as Chief Technology Officer to Enhance Consumer Experience with Digital Tools and Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to improve the aging-at-home experience, insurance product and solution innovator, HCG Secure , today announced Mike Stapleton will be joining the team as Chief Technology Officer to help HCG continue to expand its digital platform and enhance the tools available for middle-income Americans and licensed insurance professionals.

Mike Stapleton is an IT executive and software systems architect with over 30 years' experience in the healthcare and financial services industries. For the last 16 years he has served as CIO for HealthPlanOne (HPO), a company he co-founded in 2006. The company is partnered with all major carriers to provide technology enabled sales and marketing services focused on Medicare insurance. At HPO, Mike developed a leading analytics platform to optimize lead generation, purchasing, and distribution. He also created an integrated agent platform that facilitated distributing tele sales services to large health plans, including Aetna and several regional Blues. HealthPlanOne won many awards over the years including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 (2013-2016) and Top USA Workplaces (2022).

HCG Secure is excited to be working with Mike and to leverage his depth of experience and expertise to best serve the middle market. "Mike is bringing both technical and industry experience to the team, and I am looking forward to furthering our broker and client-facing technologies with him on board. With this addition, HCG Secure will continue to grow as a leader in the industry with the products, navigation services and technology that middle-income Americans need to make and afford value-aligned aging and retirement plans," says Tom Beauregard, Founder and CEO of HCG Secure.

Prior to HPO, Mike gained extensive experience designing and implementing scalable web-based and desktop solutions. He worked on several large information system projects at Fidelity Investments, including MaxxBrokerTM, an online stock-trading site offered to brokerages for account management and clearinghouse services and StreetScapeTM, the $20 million n-Tier web platform for Fidelity's Institutional Brokerage Group.

"Creating a holistic and tech-enabled platform that prioritizes planning, engagement, and access to relevant partner organizations is key to reducing disparities in the long-term care space, and is at the core of HCG Secure's mission. I am excited to be working with this early-stage organization, and to join the team in taking meaningful steps to disrupt the retirement and insurance markets with new products and platforms that scope beyond traditional insurance offerings," says Mike Stapleton. Mike's enthusiasm for HCG Secure's mission, coupled with decades of relevant strategic technology experience are sure to improve broker and consumer experiences across both sales and member engagement channels.

About HCG Secure:

HCG Secure was founded by healthcare and insurance veterans who all individually have experienced the challenges of supporting loved ones through their aging process. Collectively, they wanted to bring their decades of experience and build solutions directly serving the consumer and minimize the hardships that come with having an aging loved one. HCG Secure innovates with the end customer in mind – providing individuals and families with the resources, support, and navigation to age confidently. The current offerings include indemnity insurance coverage for short-term home health care, as well as life insurance with accelerated benefits, tools, and assistance at your time of need - now, or in the future. For more information, visit www.hcgsecure.com.

HCG Secure operates as Home Care Genie™.

