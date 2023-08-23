Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Penumbra, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences on the dates and times listed below:

Penumbra, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Penumbra, Inc.)
Penumbra, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Penumbra, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Event: 

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Date:

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 

8:00am ET/5:00am PT



Event: 

Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

Date: 

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time:

2:00pm ET/11:00am PT

Webcasts of the presentations will be available by visiting the investors' section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com. The webcasts will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra 
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461
investors@penumbrainc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penumbra-inc-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301905810.html

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.