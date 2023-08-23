Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Introduces Bone-in Wings to Its Menu for First Time in Two Decades of Operation

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, the renowned sports restaurant and bar concept committed to providing guests with an unparalleled dining experience is pleased to announce after two decades of "winging it" with just boneless wings, the brand is introducing three mouthwatering flavors of bone-in wings to its menu, Buffalo, Sweet Chili and Lemon Pepper Dry Rub, for the first time in its history, finally picking the bone with Walk-On's fanatics and letting traditional wings walk-on to the menu roster beginning August 28 nationwide.

"Bringing traditional bone-in wings to Walk-On's menu for the first time in our 20-year history is a testament to our commitment to continuously evolve and enhance the dining experience for our valued guests. Our passion for delivering exceptional flavors and creating memorable moments is at the heart of Walk-On's, and these new wings embody that spirit," said Chris Dawson, CEO of Walk-On's.

For Walk-On's fanatics in the Arlington/Dallas area, a special Louisiana Kick flavor inspired and selected by Walk-On's franchisee and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be coming exclusively to Dallas market restaurants on August 28 as well.

Perfect for any occasion or to feed any amount of people, all flavors of bone-in wings will be available as an order of 8 wings, 8 wings with fries or 12 wings.

"Our journey started with a simple desire to create a place where friends and families could come together to enjoy sports, good company, and exceptional food," said Brandon Landry, Founder of Walk-On's. "We're dedicated to providing a menu that not only satisfies appetites but also captures the essence of Louisiana's rich culinary roots. These new bone-in wings are a perfect addition – just in time for the fall football season."

Walk-On’s franchisee and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (PRNewswire)

