Information Services Group (ISG) Names Unisys a Leader in Private/Hybrid Cloud-Data Center Services Reports

ISG recognized Unisys for its robust managed hosting and services work in the U.S. midmarket, U.S. public sector and U.K. midmarket quadrant reports

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a leader by the global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in its 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services quadrant reports. The reports evaluate providers that develop and deliver private cloud, hybrid cloud and data center infrastructure and services.

ISG defines leaders as companies with a comprehensive product and service offering, innovative strength, a strong market presence and competitive strategies that position them to win business.

"Our vast experience across industries and sectors enables us to drive breakthroughs and continuous innovation for clients," said Manju Naglapur, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions at Unisys. "As more organizations realize the importance of optimizing their cloud and data centers to create more efficient workflows and cut costs, we are here to support our clients and provide them with centrally managed, automated, consolidated and secure solutions."

Unisys was recognized as a leader in the following four sector quadrants:

U.S. Managed Services for Midmarket: Unisys DevOps-oriented approach, decades of infrastructure management and managed security expertise—what ISG calls "one of the most robust managed security services for securely managing on-premises and hybrid cloud environments"—are strengths highlighted in the report.

U.S. Public Sector Managed Hosting: ISG highlights Unisys expansive public cloud portfolio, its digital service management and its focus on modernization and digitalization to help reduce costs, improve efficiencies and enhance citizen access and satisfaction.

U.S. Public Sector Managed Services: Unisys automation and integration with legacy systems is highlighted as a key strength of its consulting and solutions portfolio. Additionally, ISG identifies Unisys security capabilities and expertise in modernization and digitalization for the public sector, including its extensive migration expertise, as major advantages.

U.K. Managed Services for Midmarket: Unisys delivers the highest automation quality to its customers, according to ISG. The comprehensive suite of security services Unisys provides, its infrastructure management expertise and its solutions portfolio also set it apart.

The 2023 Quadrant Report is a continuation of the recognition Unisys has received from ISG in past industry evaluations. In 2022, ISG recognized Unisys as a leader in the following ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant reports:

Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Solutions & Services

Public Cloud – Services and Solutions

Future of Work – Services and Solutions

Next-Gen Private and Hybrid Cloud Managed Services in the U.S. and Brazil

AWS Ecosystem Partners

