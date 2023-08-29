Community Brands' 2023 Association Trends Study Unveils Key Transformations in Member Experience

Upcoming webinar "Redefining the Association Experience" offers strategic insights from analyzed Member and Pro sentiments

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands is proud to reveal the eighth annual Association Trends Study, "Redefining the Association Experience: Opportunities to take the member experience (MX) from average to exceptional."

Join Community Brands for a deep dive into the comprehensive findings of the 2023 Association Trends Study. We’ll reveal insights into what shifts have emerged in member value, shine a light on how to close the gap between members’ and pros’ sentiments, and discuss how member engagement is vital to the member experience. (PRNewswire)

The free webinar on September 7 features AMS experts from Community Brands – the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools – and survey conductors from Edge Research. Together they will dive deep into the comprehensive findings, highlight analyzed data from thousands of association members and pros, and explore compelling questions about current mindsets. Since 2016, Community Brands has conducted the association industry's only annual research study to include both pro and member perspectives.

New this year: A portion of this study's findings will be presented through Nucleus by Community Brands, the first data analytics solution for associations. Within Nucleus, association professionals can slice and dice data to gain deeper insights into various aspects of associations' priorities and take well-informed action.

With its focus on "Opportunities to take the member experience (MX) from average to exceptional," the 2023 study helps guide association strategies and offer actionable take-aways based on survey results. What attendees can expect to learn:

Evolving member values and generational engagement trends

Strategies to close the gap between member and pro sentiments

The vital relationship between member engagement and member experience

How to increase member value by offering resources beyond a job board

Ways to deeply engage with members and elevate member experience

"It's wonderful to see member loyalty metrics remain steady, but we're also seeing widening gaps, between members and pros, in the importance of member value benefits. Examining the data offers a better understanding of members' needs and wants, which creates clear areas of opportunity," said Jennifer Lee, President, Associations & Events, Community Brands. "We hope organizations will utilize this resource to improve their member experience and ultimately help grow their reach throughout all the industry changes."

A few 2023 Association Trends Study sneak peek insights:

Providing an exceptional member experience leads to higher member engagement and satisfaction.

Members look to their professional organization for job opportunities and valuable career development resources, but only two-thirds of Pros offer a job board.

Innovation is essential to maintain a competitive edge with professional education.

Similarly, Community Brands also launched the inaugural Event Trends research study earlier this year, offering insights tailored to the needs of event planners and industry professionals.

The downloadable 2023 Association Trends Study is automatically included in the webinar wrap-up email, before it goes live on the website, which means attendees will have first access to view "Redefining the Association Experience: Opportunities to take the member experience (MX) from average to exceptional."

Register for the webinar today

About Community Brands

Community Brands amplifies the impact of over 50,000 purpose-driven organizations in over 30 countries. Associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools rely on our software and services to solve their most critical challenges: engage the people they serve, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Built with reliability at the core and strategically focused on events, education, careers, fundraising, financials, and operations, our family of brands is bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more at communitybrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media contact:

Jessi Cape

press@communitybrands.com

www.communitybrands.com (PRNewsfoto/Community Brands) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Community Brands