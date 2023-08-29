Sikich Named A 'Best of the Best' Firm by Inside Public Accounting

CHICAGO , Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich is proud to announce it has been selected as a Best of the Best Firm by Inside Public Accounting. This is the first time the firm has been named to the exclusive list, following multiple years of significant growth. Sikich now serves more than 15,000 clients and has more than 1,600 team members across the U.S., Canada, U.K. and India.

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. (PRNewsfoto/Sikich) (PRNewswire)

For 20 years, Inside Public Accounting has annually named the top 50 Best of the Best Firms based on analysis of its annual Practice Management Survey – focusing on key areas of management, growth and strategic vision. This year, more than 600 companies participated in the survey and were evaluated on 50 metrics including revenue growth, profitability, productivity, staff turnover, diversity and more. The Best of the Best list includes firms of all sizes and uses a proprietary scoring system to remove imbalances due to size and location. Sikich is one of the largest public accounting firms to be named to the 2023 list.

"I am beyond proud of the hard work of all of our employees, which has contributed to this exciting achievement," said Sikich CEO Chris Geier. "Being named a Best of the Best Firm puts Sikich in an elite category of public accounting firms. The IPA review process – with its focus on growth and strategic vision – captured how our teams work closely with our clients to uncover innovative solutions that drive business results. This recognition is a testament to our growth story, our culture, the support and collaboration of our clients, and the dedication of our people to their colleagues and their work. I am honored that Sikich is listed alongside such an elite group and send my congratulations to the other Best of the Best firms for their similar commitment to being the best in the industry."

Inclusion on IPA's 2023 Best of the Best Firms list follows a strong year for Sikich. In 2022, the firm saw total revenue growth of 38%, including 14% organic growth, and completed five acquisitions. Sikich was also recently named a Great Place to Work.

About Sikich LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,600 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments and federal agencies, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sikich