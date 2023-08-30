Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. TO HOST REGULARLY SCHEDULED QUARTERLY INVESTOR MEETING WITH MANAGEMENT

Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) will be hosting its regularly scheduled quarterly management meeting on Wednesday, September 13, from 3:15 p.m. until approximately 5:00 p.m. CT. This quarter's meeting will take place virtually via conference call.  During the call, the company's operating and financial leaders will present background information and commentary on the company's business operations and financial outlook, and will take questions from the investment community.

The conference call will be broadcast live through Gallagher's website at www.ajg.com/irmeeting, and a conference call replay will be available at the same link through September 20, 2023.  Any information distributed in conjunction with this meeting will be available on September 13 at 3:00 p.m. CT at https://www.ajg.com/September13materials.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:
Raymond Iardella
VP Investor Relations                                                 
(630) 285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-to-host-regularly-scheduled-quarterly-investor-meeting-with-management-301914129.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.