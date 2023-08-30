Nice Enters Strategic Partnership with FSI to Bolster Global Growth

Investment agreement pairs global Home & Building Management leader with top technology investment firm

ODERZO, Italy, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nice, a global leader in Home Management and Building Management solutions, and BeNice Holding, the primary shareholder of Nice, have entered into a binding agreement with FSI, a leading Italian technology investment firm, concerning an undisclosed capital investment in Nice.

Nice North America, a subsidiary of Nice, one of the largest manufacturers of smart residential, commercial, and industrial solutions in the world, with seamless and easy-to-install technology for smart home control, security and automation, perimeter access, protection and control, sunshade solutions, power management, and whole home entertainment. (PRNewsfoto/Nice North America) (PRNewswire)

Nice has entered a binding agreement with FS1 that will support its next phase of development and growth.

The partnership with FSI supports the next phase of development and growth for Nice through a shared path aiming to capitalize on the strong global leadership position achieved by the company, increasing market share in different sectors and geographies, important investments in value creation to accelerate organic growth, and combining synergies from both organizations to achieve strategic objectives.

Nice, headquartered in Oderzo (TV), Italy, employs over 2.800 team members across 5 continents and reported revenues of about €800 million Euro (about $900 million USD), is a global leader in Home and Building Management solutions, with a complete range of connected and integrated products for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, serving partners in over 100 countries.

"We are delighted to have identified the right partner for Nice. This partnership better enables us to make further investments in both markets and technologies strategic to our growth, thus improving people's quality of life and contributing to a better environment. These are the development directions in which we believe and in which we are ready to commit ourselves financially, both organically and through M&A, as we recently did with the important acquisition of Nortek Security & Control in the United States," underlines Lauro Buoro, Founder and Chairman of Nice.

"With this investment, FSI confirms its DNA to support the most foresighted Italian entrepreneurs in creating leaders, with strong R&D and global footprint. Our track-record in the technology industry, in which we invested a billion Euro in recent years, makes FSI the right partner to support the next phase of Nice growth," says Maurizio Tamagnini, CEO of FSI.

The deal involves an investment by FSI through a reserved capital increase for a minority stake in the company's capital. The transaction is subject to the signing of the final contractual agreements, expected by the last quarter of 2023, and the approval of the regulatory authorities.

Nice is assisted by Lazard and Legance Avvocati Associati law firms, while FSI is assisted by Ernst & Young and Bonelli Erede law firms.

Nice

Founded in the early 90s, Nice is a global leader in the Home Management Solutions, with a complete offer of integrated solutions for the automation of gates, garages, solar shading systems, parking systems, wireless alarm systems and home security, for residential, commercial and industrial applications; smart and connected systems for residential and commercial applications, for the security, access control, AI (Artificial Intelligence), health & wellness, control and power / AV industries. Nice has started a strategic path towards growth and expansion of its portfolio of connected systems and platforms, to offer a wide choice of customizable solutions and ease of use for the final consumer. Added to this is the strengthening and expansion in markets with high growth potential; the expansion, as well as a renewed branding activity, to compete in new market segments. Nice today can count on an organization of over 2,800 people across 5 continents, equipped with a rich set of skills and different cultures, as well as 15 R&D centers and 13 production plants serving its partners and customers in over 100 countries around the world.

FSI (www.fondofsi.it), is a leading Italian institutional investor with over Euro 2.5 billion of growth capital raised from major Italian, foreign and sovereign institutional investors. FSI's investment policy focuses on investments in partnership with institutions, entrepreneurs, and Italian families. With its investments, FSI pursues value creation objectives through organic growth, acquisitions, and sector consolidation.

