Anycubic Unveils Game-Changing Wash and Cure Max at Formnext+PM South China 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated Formnext+PM South China, which is running from August 29th to 31st at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center Hall-6, lived up to the hype on its opening day as 3D printing enthusiasts flocked to witness Anycubic's array of innovative new products and stunning model displays. From mesmerizing drone models to exquisite user creations, Anycubic's booth at Zongwei Cube B25 became a focal point of the event, drawing in throngs of visitors and the attention of domestic and international media.

Amidst the impressive showcase of models, the star of the first day at Formnext was undeniably Anycubic's groundbreaking light-curing post-processing device, the Anycubic Wash and Cure Max. This sleek, pearl-white machine with a generous capacity was officially unveiled at the event, boasting several noteworthy features.

Key Features of the Anycubic Wash and Cure Max:

1. Vast Capacity, Wider Compatibility: The Wash and Cure Max offers an expansive 14.9-liter capacity and a maximum cleaning size of 300x165x300 millimeters, surpassing similar products in the market. It is compatible with consumer-grade light-cured 3D prints up to 13.6 inches and below.

2. Dual-Mode Thorough Cleaning, Reduced Alcohol Usage: Utilizing innovative spray washing and detailed soaking modes, the machine efficiently cleans resin residue from printed surfaces. It employs mechanical jet spraying for robust cleaning followed by bottom immersion to thoroughly remove the remaining resin from fine details.

3. One-Click Cleaning and Curing: This device combines cleaning and curing functions in one, streamlining post-processing. Say goodbye to tedious after-print tasks. It includes a 360° automatic rotating curing platform for higher energy output and longer curing distances, ensuring comprehensive and efficient curing.

4. All-in-One Design, Aesthetic Elegance: The machine's elegant pearl-white body, complemented by a visually appealing translucent cover, offers a fresh, minimalist look. The integrated flip cover and straightforward control panel make its operation smooth and effortless.

5. Intelligent Fault Detection, Continuous Monitoring: Smart sensors detect issues such as improperly closed doors, water detection, and blockages in water outlets or detergent dispensers, ensuring smooth operation and alerting users to address problems promptly.

The Anycubic Wash and Cure Max is now available for pre-order on the official Anycubic store. The early bird price is set at $299.00, offering enthusiasts an opportunity to embrace this cutting-edge post-processing device at an attractive rate.

To pre-order the Anycubic Wash and Cure Max, visit the Anycubic Official Store

As the Formnext+PM South China event continues, be sure to stay tuned for more exciting product announcements from Anycubic. Don't miss the chance to explore Anycubic's offerings at Booth 25 for one more day of innovation and inspiration.

About Anycubic

Since its establishment in 2015, Anycubic has been committed to propelling 3D printing technology to ensure that 3D printing is accessible and affordable to people from all walks of life. We are happy to see people unleash their imagination and creativity into reality. Anycubic has made its presence in over 200 countries and regions since 2015.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ANYCUBIC